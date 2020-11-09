Game Notes: Virginia Tech hosts #9 Miami on Saturday in key ACC clash

Virginia Tech is back on the field this Saturday as the Hokies host the ninth-ranked Miami Hurricanes. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

The Hokies (4-3, 4-2 ACC) enter the week following a 38-35 loss to #22 Liberty this past Saturday. In that game, Tech QB Hendon Hooker ran for 156 yards and a TD, his second game with other 150 yards on the ground in 2020, and also threw for three scores and 217 yards.

The Hurricanes are 6-1 on the season and 5-1 in the ACC after a thrilling 44-41 comeback victory at NC State over the weekend.

Miami QB D’Eriq King threw for 430 yards and five TDs in that contest and also ran for 105 yards.

#9 Miami (6-1, 5-1 ACC) at Virginia Tech (4-3, 4-2 ACC)

Series: Miami leads 22-15 Last: Oct. 5, 2019 (Tech W, 42-35)

Broadcast: ESPN2

Play-by-Play: Roy Philpott

Analyst: Kelly Stouffer

Sideline: Eric Wood

Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Properties

Play-by-Play: Jon Laaser

Analyst: Mike Burnop

Sideline: Wes McElroy

