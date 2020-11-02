Game Notes: Virginia Tech hosts #25 Liberty on Saturday
Virginia Tech is back on the field this Saturday as the Hokies play host to in-state foe Liberty in the programs’ second ever meeting.
Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ACC Network.
The Hokies enter the week 4-2 after a 42-35 victory at Louisville Saturday afternoon. Quarterback Hendon Hooker was a perfect 10-for-10 passing for 183 yards and found the end zone three times rushing the football to lead the team.
Khalil Herbert registered another 100-yard game, his fifth of the season with 147 yards on 21 carries and the defense had three takeaways.
The Flames are 6-0 on the season and enjoyed an open date last week. The last time on the field, Liberty defeated Southern Miss 56-35, racking up 537 yards of total offense.
#25 Liberty (6-0) at Virginia Tech (4-2)
Series: Tech leads 1-0
Last: Sept. 3, 2016 (W, 36-13)
Live Stats: click here
Broadcast: ACC Network
Play-by-Play: Chris Cotter
Analyst: Mark Herzlich
Sideline: Taylor Davis
Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Properties
Play-by-Play: Jon Laaser
Analyst: Mike Burnop
Sideline: Wes McElroy
Virginia Tech Game Notes: click here
Liberty Game Notes: click here