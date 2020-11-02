Game Notes: Virginia Tech hosts #25 Liberty on Saturday

Published Monday, Nov. 2, 2020

Virginia Tech is back on the field this Saturday as the Hokies play host to in-state foe Liberty in the programs’ second ever meeting.

Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ACC Network.

The Hokies enter the week 4-2 after a 42-35 victory at Louisville Saturday afternoon. Quarterback Hendon Hooker was a perfect 10-for-10 passing for 183 yards and found the end zone three times rushing the football to lead the team.

Khalil Herbert registered another 100-yard game, his fifth of the season with 147 yards on 21 carries and the defense had three takeaways.

The Flames are 6-0 on the season and enjoyed an open date last week. The last time on the field, Liberty defeated Southern Miss 56-35, racking up 537 yards of total offense.

#25 Liberty (6-0) at Virginia Tech (4-2)

Series: Tech leads 1-0

Last: Sept. 3, 2016 (W, 36-13)

Live Stats: click here

Broadcast: ACC Network

Play-by-Play: Chris Cotter

Analyst: Mark Herzlich

Sideline: Taylor Davis

Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Properties

Play-by-Play: Jon Laaser

Analyst: Mike Burnop

Sideline: Wes McElroy

Virginia Tech Game Notes: click here

Liberty Game Notes: click here

