Game Notes: Virginia Tech gets Duke this weekend

Published Monday, Sep. 28, 2020, 12:24 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Virginia Tech, on the heels of a 45-24 season-opening smackdown of NC State, gets Duke, which was pounded 38-20 by UVA, this coming Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network.

The Hokies rack up 345 yards on the ground in the win over the Wolfpack, and the defense registered two takeaways.

Kicker Brian Johnson notched three made field goals in the contest and now owns a streak of 15 straight.

GameDay Info

Virginia Tech (1-0) at Duke (0-3)

Saturday, Oct. 3, 4 p.m.

Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, N.C.

Series: Tech leads 17-10

Last: Sept. 27, 2019 (L, 10-45)

Broadcast: ACC Network

Play-by-Play: Chris Cotter

Analyst: Mark Herzlich

Sideline: Tiffany Blackmon

Related

Comments