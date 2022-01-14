Game Notes: Virginia hosts Wake Forest in ACC Saturday hoops
Virginia (10-6, 4-2 ACC) hosts Wake Forest (13-4, 3-3 ACC) in ACC action on Saturday. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 4:30 p.m.
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-Wake Forest game will be televised on Regional Sports Networks.
- The game will also be broadcast on Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
- Live statistics will be available on VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
Virginia Notes
- UVA is led by its returning backcourt of Kihei Clark (9.6 ppg & 3.9 apg) and Reece Beekman (7.6 ppg, 4.4 apg, 3.9 rpg & 2.1 spg), and the additions of transfers Jayden Gardner (14.3 ppg & 7.4 rpg) and Armaan Franklin (12.2 ppg).
- Clark has played 109 games at UVA and is averaging a career high in 3-point percentage (40.3%).
- The Cavaliers added transfers Gardner (East Carolina) and Franklin (Indiana) to fill the void left by standouts Sam Hauser (16 ppg), Jay Huff (13 ppg) and Trey Murphy III (11.3 ppg).
- Gardner averaged 18.5 points and 8.9 rebounds in 79 career games at East Carolina, while Franklin averaged 11.4 points and shot 42.5 percent from 3-point range in 2020-21.
- Kadin Shedrick (5.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg & 2.75 bpg) and Francisco Caffaro (4 ppg & 3.3 rpg) anchor the paint, while Kody Stattmann (39.1% 3FGs), Taine Murray (42.1% 3FGs), Igor Miliĉić Jr. (38.1% 3FGs) and Carson McCorkle (33.3% 3FGs) provide perimeter depth.