Game Notes: Virginia hosts Miami in ACC Saturday basketball showdown
Virginia (13-9, 7-5 ACC) hosts Miami (16-6, 8-3 ACC) in ACC action on Saturday. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 5 p.m.
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-Miami game will be televised on ACC Network and streamed online at WatchESPN.com and ESPN App.
- The game will also be broadcast on Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
- Live statistics will be available on VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
Virginia Notes
- UVA is led by its returning backcourt of Kihei Clark (9.8 ppg & 4.1 apg) and Reece Beekman (7.9 ppg, 4.9 apg, 3.5 rpg & 2.2 spg), and the additions of transfers Jayden Gardner (14.5 ppg & 6.8 rpg) and Armaan Franklin (11.8 ppg).
- The Cavaliers added transfers Gardner (East Carolina) and Franklin (Indiana) to fill the void left by standouts Sam Hauser (16 ppg), Jay Huff (13 ppg) and Trey Murphy III (11.3 ppg).
- Gardner averaged 18.5 points and 8.9 rebounds in 79 career games at East Carolina, while Franklin averaged 11.4 points and shot 42.5 percent from 3-point range in 2020-21.
- Francisco Caffaro (4.5 ppg & 4.2 rpg) and Kadin Shedrick (6.6 ppg, 5.2 rpg & 2.6 bpg) anchor the paint. Shedrick started the first 16 games, while Caffaro has started the last six contests.
- Kody Stattmann (36.8% 3FGs), Taine Murray (38.1% 3FGs), Igor Miliĉić Jr. (36.4% 3FGs) and Carson McCorkle (33.3% 3FGs) provide perimeter shooting off the bench.
Miami Notes
- Anthony Walker posted 12 points of 5-of-7 shooting, including a 2-of-2 clip from deep, against Notre Dame. The 12 points matched his total from the previous five games combined, while the season-high five field goals eclipsed his mark (four) over those five games and the two 3-pointers came after going 1-of-5 in the prior 16 outings. Walker also grabbed a season-high eight rebounds to match his combined total in the pevious seven contests.
- The Hurricanes are 5-1 in true road games this season. They are one of just 16 DI teams to post five-plus true road wins without multiple such losses, alongside Auburn, Baylor, Boise State, Davidson, Drake, Kansas, Loyola Chicago, Michigan State, Murray State, New Mexico State, North Texas, Providence, UCLA, USC and VCU
- Miami has forced 300 turnovers and committed just 209, good for a +4.14 margin to lead the ACC. Only thrice have the Hurricanes logged more turnovers than their foe and they own a 374-208 edge in points off turnovers, a +7.55 margin. Miami is sixth nationally in offensive turnover percentage (13.9), per KenPom. After logging 14-plus steals twice in its first 296 ACC games as a program, it did so back-to-back against Syracuse (14) and Duke (15).
- Jim Larrañaga ranks second at Miami with 216 victories and fourth with a .614 winning percentage. His six 20-win seasons at The U are the most of any coach and a third of the program’s total. Coach L has also led Miami to all three of its 25-win campaigns, two of its three Sweet 16 berths and four of its 10 NCAA Tournament trips.