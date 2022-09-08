Game Notes: Virginia heads to Illinois for 2022 road opener
Virginia (1-0) will play its first road contest of the 2022 season on Saturday at Illinois (1-1). Kickoff scheduled for 4 p.m. EST and the contest is scheduled to air on ESPNU as well as the Virginia Sports Radio Network.
In addition to the ESPNU broadcast, the game can be streamed by authenticated subscribers on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.
The pregame radio show on the Virginia Sports Radio Network will begin at 3 p.m. EST. Fans can listen to the game on the Virginia Sports App, the TuneIn App and any one of the VSRN affiliates across the commonwealth.
For a list of expanded coverage visit: virginiasports.com/radio
Game Notes
- Virginia will square off against Illinois for the second-straight season and visit Champaign for the first time.
- Last year in Charlottesville, UVA never trailed and scored the final 21 points in a 42-14 victory.
- UVA has won five of its last seven matchups against Big Ten foes.
- The Cavaliers are looking to move to 2-0 for the second-straight season and the seventh time since 2000.
- Virginia is seeking its first road win over a Big Ten opponent since 2011 (at Indiana). Against active members of the Big Ten, UVA is 8-11 all-time. Only one of the eight wins have come on the road – Indiana (2011).
UVA Notes
- Armstrong broke UVA’s career total offense record (8,010) in week one against Richmond. He’s in striking distance for the program’s career passing yards record and career touchdown mark. He needs four touchdown passes and 433 yards passing to eclipse both records.
- The new look Cavaliers had eight players (five on offense and three on defense) make their first career starts in week one. A total of six Cavaliers made their collegiate debuts.
- Last Saturday against Richmond marked the first time two UVA rushers went for 100+ yards in the same game since Jordan Ellis (146) and Bryce Perkins (108) vs. Richmond in 2018.
- The 42 attempts were the most since running the ball 42 times against Boston College on Dec. 5, 2020.
- The Cavaliers racked up 250 or more yards on the ground for only the fourth time since the 2015 season, a span of 87 games.