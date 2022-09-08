Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland
game notes virginia heads to illinois for 2022 road opener
UVA Sports

Game Notes: Virginia heads to Illinois for 2022 road opener

Staff/Wire
Last updated:

uva football helmetVirginia (1-0) will play its first road contest of the 2022 season on Saturday at Illinois (1-1). Kickoff scheduled for 4 p.m. EST and the contest is scheduled to air on ESPNU as well as the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

In addition to the ESPNU broadcast, the game can be streamed by authenticated subscribers on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

The pregame radio show on the Virginia Sports Radio Network will begin at 3 p.m. EST. Fans can listen to the game on the Virginia Sports App, the TuneIn App and any one of the VSRN affiliates across the commonwealth.

For a list of expanded coverage visit: virginiasports.com/radio

Game Notes

  • Virginia will square off against Illinois for the second-straight season and visit Champaign for the first time.
  • Last year in Charlottesville, UVA never trailed and scored the final 21 points in a 42-14 victory.
  • UVA has won five of its last seven matchups against Big Ten foes.
  • The Cavaliers are looking to move to 2-0 for the second-straight season and the seventh time since 2000.
  • Virginia is seeking its first road win over a Big Ten opponent since 2011 (at Indiana). Against active members of the Big Ten, UVA is 8-11 all-time. Only one of the eight wins have come on the road – Indiana (2011).

UVA Notes

  • Armstrong broke UVA’s career total offense record (8,010) in week one against Richmond. He’s in striking distance for the program’s career passing yards record and career touchdown mark. He needs four touchdown passes and 433 yards passing to eclipse both records.
  • Armstrong needs 433 yards passing and four touchdown passes to break the Virginia career records in those two categories.
  • The new look Cavaliers had eight players (five on offense and three on defense) make their first career starts in week one. A total of six Cavaliers made their collegiate debuts.
  • Last Saturday against Richmond marked the first time two UVA rushers went for 100+ yards in the same game since Jordan Ellis (146) and Bryce Perkins (108) vs. Richmond in 2018.
  • The 42 attempts were the most since running the ball 42 times against Boston College on Dec. 5, 2020.
  • The Cavaliers racked up 250 or more yards on the ground for only the fourth time since the 2015 season, a span of 87 games.

Staff/Wire

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

uva richmond

Elliott preparing Virginia offensive line for aggressive Illinois defensive front
Chris Graham
virginia defense

Virginia defense has to step up to defend big-time Illinois ground game
Chris Graham

Illinois tailback Chase Brown ran for 199 yards in the Illini’s 23-20 loss at Indiana last week. There’s the challenge for a Virginia defense that surrendered 170 yards on the ground in a 34-17 win over Richmond in Week 1.

william davis

Update: Albemarle County Police locate missing 80-year-old
Staff/Wire

William Davis has been located, according to Albemarle County Police.

brennan armstrong tony elliott

Elliott wants Armstrong to find a ‘happy balance’ between being aggressive, smart
Chris Graham
tony khan aew
,

The rise and impending fall of AEW: Tony Khan has no one to blame but himself
Chris Graham
augusta county courthouse

Augusta County Courthouse forum scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 15
Rebecca Barnabi
football

ACC Football Power Rankings: Whose stock went up, whose went down, after wild Week 1?
Scott German
carolina panthers
,

Baker Mayfield era begins at Carolina: And it starts with him getting a shot at the Browns
Chris Graham
washington commanders
,

Washington Commanders look to former #2 pick Carson Wentz to right the ship at QB
Chris Graham
Kristen Carter Navy Staunton

Riverheads High School graduate provides support to Super Hornet in Navy
Crystal Graham
lamar jackson baltimore ravens
,

Lamar Jackson rolling the dice, appears set to play 2022 season in Baltimore without a new contract
Chris Graham
vt students bench wellness
,,,,

New initiative at Virginia Tech brings wellness resources to students’ doors
Crystal Graham
james madison university

JMU Showcase event seeks female entrepreneurs, vendors for Oct. 18 event
Crystal Graham
jonathan leech virginia
,

Good news for the Virginia offensive line: Jonathan Leech is available for Illinois
Chris Graham
Donald McEachin

McEachin pushes Enrichmond Foundation board for answers on funds
Staff/Wire
pumpkin spice coffee

Emotion, scarcity drive demand for seasonal products like pumpkin spice
Crystal Graham
odu logo

Game Notes: ODU faces East Carolina in 2022 road opener
Staff/Wire
police-fire-ems

Labor Day weekend traffic crashes claim six lives in Virginia
Staff/Wire
virginia politics

Petersburg R&D project named one of winners of Build Back Better Regional Challenge
Staff/Wire
covid-19

First came 9/11, then COVID-19: What’s the next crisis to lock down the nation?
Op/Eds
globe

Winslow Myers: Nine stupid nations
Op/Eds