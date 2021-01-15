Game Notes: Virginia, Clemson meet Saturday in Top 25 matchup

Virginia gets a test on the road in the ACC on Saturday at #12 Clemson, and, no, the game isn’t on ACC Network, so if you need the ordering information for Tac Glasses, you’re not going to get it between 6 and 8 p.m.

Tip is at 6 p.m., and the game is on ESPN.

Is that not a sign as to how ESPN and the ACC view ACC Network? We finally get a game that we want people to watch, and look where it is.

Your broadcasters: Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander, both calling the games from their home studios.

UVA (8-2, 4-0 ACC) still hasn’t beaten anybody ranked higher than 87th by KenPom. Clemson (9-1, 3-1 ACC) is 19th, and already has three KenPom Top 30 wins – Purdue, Alabama and Florida State.

This one will be the first game back for the Tigers from a COVID-19 pause. Their last game was a Jan. 5 OT win over N.C. State.

