Game Notes: Virginia basketball travels to JMU for non-conference tilt
Virginia (6-3) travels to JMU (7-2) for a nonconference game on Tuesday. Tipoff at Atlantic Union Bank Center is set for 6:30 p.m.
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-JMU game will be televised on CBS Sports Network and streamed on the CBS Sports App.
- The game will also be broadcast on Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
UVA Team Notes
- UVA is led by its returning backcourt of Kihei Clark (10.7 ppg & 4.2 apg) and Reece Beekman (6.4 ppg, 4.6 apg & 2.3 spg), and the additions of transfers Jayden Gardner (14.1 ppg & 7.9 rpg) and Armaan Franklin (11.6 ppg).
- Clark has played 102 games at UVA and has an 11-game 3-point streak dating back to last season, while Beekman ranks 12th nationally with 21 steals.
- The Cavaliers added transfers Gardner (East Carolina) and Franklin (Indiana) to fill the void left by standouts Sam Hauser (16 ppg), Jay Huff (13 ppg) and Trey Murphy III (11.3 ppg).
- Gardner averaged 18.5 points and 8.9 rebounds in 79 career games at East Carolina, while Franklin averaged 11.4 points and shot 42.5 percent from 3-point range in 2020-21.
- Kadin Shedrick (6.8 ppg, 5.6 rpg & 2.9 bpg) and Francisco Caffaro (4 rpg) anchor the paint, while Taine Murray (60% 3FGs), Igor Miliĉić Jr. (35.7% 3FGs), Malachi Poindexter, Kody Stattmann and Carson McCorkle provide perimeter depth.