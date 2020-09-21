Game Notes: UVA opens 2020 season at home with Duke

Virginia opens its 131st season of football Saturday against Duke. The game is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Scott Stadium and will be broadcast on the ACC Network and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

Duke comes into the game with an 0-2 record. The Blue Devils lost 27-13 in Week 1 at Notre Dame, and then lost their home opener with Boston College, 26-6, in Week 2.

UVA (0-0) vs. Duke (0-2)

Saturday, 4 p.m.

ACC Network

Chris Cotter, play-by-play

Mark Herzlich, analyst

Eric Wood, sideline

Virginia Sports Radio Network

Dave Koehn, play-by-play

Tony Covington, analyst

Satellite Radio Sirius 204 • XM 207 • Internet 967

