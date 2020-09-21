 

Game Notes: UVA opens 2020 season at home with Duke

Published Monday, Sep. 21, 2020, 3:19 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

uva footballVirginia opens its 131st season of football Saturday against Duke. The game is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Scott Stadium and will be broadcast on the ACC Network and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

Duke comes into the game with an 0-2 record. The Blue Devils lost 27-13 in Week 1 at Notre Dame, and then lost their home opener with Boston College, 26-6, in Week 2.

Details

UVA (0-0) vs. Duke (0-2)
Saturday, 4 p.m.

ACC Network
Chris Cotter, play-by-play
Mark Herzlich, analyst
Eric Wood, sideline

Virginia Sports Radio Network
Dave Koehn, play-by-play
Tony Covington, analyst
Satellite Radio Sirius 204 • XM 207 • Internet 967


augusta free press news
augusta free press news
augusta free press news
 

Comments