Game Notes: UVA opens 2020 season at home with Duke
Virginia opens its 131st season of football Saturday against Duke. The game is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Scott Stadium and will be broadcast on the ACC Network and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.
Duke comes into the game with an 0-2 record. The Blue Devils lost 27-13 in Week 1 at Notre Dame, and then lost their home opener with Boston College, 26-6, in Week 2.
Details
UVA (0-0) vs. Duke (0-2)
Saturday, 4 p.m.
ACC Network
Chris Cotter, play-by-play
Mark Herzlich, analyst
Eric Wood, sideline
Virginia Sports Radio Network
Dave Koehn, play-by-play
Tony Covington, analyst
Satellite Radio Sirius 204 • XM 207 • Internet 967