game notes pittsburgh steelers set to take on cleveland browns on thursday night football
NFL

Game Notes: Pittsburgh Steelers set to take on Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football

Staff/Wire
Last updated:
pittsburgh steelers
(© StacieStauffSmith Photos – Shutterstock)

The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to rebound from a disappointing Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots when they travel to face the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. as both teams enter the game with a 1-1 record and a chance to move into first place in the AFC North.

The Browns looked like a lock to move to 2-0 before allowing 17 fourth-quarter points to the New York Jets, allowing a touchdown in the final seconds to lose 31-30.

Where to watch?

The game will air on Amazon Prime, and you need a subscription or at least a free trial in order to access it.

What to know about the Steelers

There is growing concern from fans when it comes to offensive coordinator Matt Canada. The team is rarely pushing the field, going for check-downs and safe throws that are amounting to nothing on the offense. There needs to be a bit more stretching of the field in order to open things up for Najee Harris. He has just 72 yards on 25 carries as teams are loading the box to stop him.

What to know about the Browns

Jacoby Brissett, the starter during Deshaun Watson’s suspension, has largely held his own. Frustrated by not being 2-0, he showed improvement from Week 1 to Week 2. He threw for 229 yards last week, and his completion percentage jumped from 52.9 percent to 81.5 percent. He did throw a pick, but he looked comfortable for the most part and has been more solid than expected. Having Nick Chubb behind him helps, as does the absence of T.J. Watt for the Steelers. Expect them to, at worst, be in this late.

Prediction

Browns 24, Steelers 16

Staff/Wire

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected]

