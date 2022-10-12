Sports
Game Notes: ODU travels to Coastal Carolina for Sun Belt showdown on Saturday
ODU Football travels to Coastal Carolina on Saturday to take on the Chanticleers. The contest kicks off at noon on ESPNU.
The Monarchs (2-3, 1-0 Sun Belt) are coming off their bye, while Coastal Carolina (6-0, 3-0 Sun Belt) defeated Louisiana-Monroe, 28-21, last weekend.
ODU Notes
- Quarterback Hayden Wolff has passed for 1,251 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions through five games for Old Dominion.
- Sophomore linebacker Jason Henderson recorded 15 tackles two weeks ago against Liberty and leads the country with 80 tackles. He has recorded double-digit tackles in each of ODU’s five games this season, surpassing his four double-digit tackle games from a season ago. His 21 tackles in the win over Arkansas State is the ODU school record and most tackles this season by an FBS player. Henderson finished the 2021 season with 80 tackles in 12 games.
- Wide receiver Ali Jennings has been ODU’s leading receiving in every game so far this season and is near the top of several national categories. He is second in receiving yards, ninth in touchdowns and fifth in yards per catch. He is first in receiving yards per game at 137.6. He has four, 100-yard receiving games and a touchdown in four-straight games.
- Alonzo Ford and Ryan Henry rank in the top-10 in the Sun Belt in sacks. Ford ranks sixth in the league with 3.5 sacks, while Henry is ninth with three. Devin Brandt-Epps and Denzel Lowry are tied for 14th with 2.5 sacks apiece.