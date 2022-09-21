College FB/MBB
Game Notes: ODU returns home to face Arkansas State in Sun Belt opener
ODU returns home after a two-game road trip to host Arkansas State in the Monarchs’ Sun Belt Conference opener on Saturday at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.
The contests kicks off at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.
ODU Notes
- Zack Kuntz scored on an 18-yard touchdown pass with 1:01 left, but Brendan Farrell kicked a 26-yard field goal with no time left to give Virginia a 16-14 win over the Monarchs last Saturday
- Arkansas State lost last Saturday at Memphis, 44-32. The Red Wolves are playing their third straight road game after opening the season with a 58-3 win over Grambling State.
- Old Dominion quarterback Hayden Wolff completed 23-of-37 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns last week.
- Ali Jennings and Zack Kuntz combined to catch 13 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns at Virginia. Jennings is fifth in the country with 419 receiving yards.
- Linebacker Jason Henderson had his third straight second-straight double-digit tackle game to open the season, notching 12 tackles and a tackle for loss.
- This is the first meeting between Old Dominion and Arkansas State.
Old Dominion (1-2) vs. Arkansas State (1-2)
|Date
|Saturday, Sept. 24 • 6 p.m. • Norfolk, Va. • Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium
|Where to Watch
|ESPN+
|Listen
|ODU Sports Radio Network
|Series
|First Meeting
|Game Notes
|Old Dominion A-State