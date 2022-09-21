Game Notes: ODU returns home to face Arkansas State in Sun Belt opener

ODU returns home after a two-game road trip to host Arkansas State in the Monarchs’ Sun Belt Conference opener on Saturday at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

The contests kicks off at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

ODU Notes

Zack Kuntz scored on an 18-yard touchdown pass with 1:01 left, but Brendan Farrell kicked a 26-yard field goal with no time left to give Virginia a 16-14 win over the Monarchs last Saturday

Arkansas State lost last Saturday at Memphis, 44-32. The Red Wolves are playing their third straight road game after opening the season with a 58-3 win over Grambling State.

Old Dominion quarterback Hayden Wolff completed 23-of-37 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns last week.

Ali Jennings and Zack Kuntz combined to catch 13 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns at Virginia. Jennings is fifth in the country with 419 receiving yards.

Linebacker Jason Henderson had his third straight second-straight double-digit tackle game to open the season, notching 12 tackles and a tackle for loss.

This is the first meeting between Old Dominion and Arkansas State.