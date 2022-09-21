Menu
game notes odu returns home to face arkansas state in sun belt opener
College FB/MBB

Game Notes: ODU returns home to face Arkansas State in Sun Belt opener

Staff/Wire
Last updated:

odu logoODU returns home after a two-game road trip to host Arkansas State in the Monarchs’ Sun Belt Conference opener on Saturday at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

The contests kicks off at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

ODU Notes

  • Zack Kuntz scored on an 18-yard touchdown pass with 1:01 left, but Brendan Farrell kicked a 26-yard field goal with no time left to give Virginia a 16-14 win over the Monarchs last Saturday
  • Arkansas State lost last Saturday at Memphis, 44-32. The Red Wolves are playing their third straight road game after opening the season with a 58-3 win over Grambling State.
  • Old Dominion quarterback Hayden Wolff completed 23-of-37 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns last week.
  • Ali Jennings and Zack Kuntz combined to catch 13 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns at Virginia. Jennings is fifth in the country with 419 receiving yards.
  • Linebacker Jason Henderson had his third straight second-straight double-digit tackle game to open the season, notching 12 tackles and a tackle for loss.
  • This is the first meeting between Old Dominion and Arkansas State.

Old Dominion (1-2) vs. Arkansas State (1-2)
Date  Saturday, Sept. 24 • 6 p.m. • Norfolk, Va. • Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium
Where to Watch  ESPN+
Listen  ODU Sports Radio Network
Series   First Meeting
Game Notes  Old Dominion      A-State

