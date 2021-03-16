Game Notes: Liberty faces Oklahoma State in 2021 NCAA Tournament first round matchup

Liberty will make its second straight NCAA Tournament appearance as the Flames enter the tournament as a No. 13 seed and will face the No. 4 seed, Oklahoma State, in the first round of March Madness.

The Flames have the task of going up one of the best players in the country in Cade Cunningham, who was named one of 10 semifinalists for the 2021 Naismith Trophy, which is annually given to the national player of the year.

Details

#13 Liberty vs. #4 Oklahoma State

Date/Time: Friday, 6:25 p.m. (ET)

Friday, 6:25 p.m. (ET) Live Video: TBS

TBS Play-by-Play Broadcaster: Kevin Harlan

Kevin Harlan Color Analyst: Dan Bonner

Dan Bonner Sideline Reporter: Dana Jacobson

Dana Jacobson Live Audio: Westwood One Sports Radio

Westwood One Sports Radio Play-by-Play Broadcaster: Craig Way

Craig Way Color Analyst: Donny Marshall

Liberty Notebook

Liberty has won 12 straight games, which is tied for the third longest winning streak in the country.

Elijah Cuffee has played in 133 career games, which ranks No. 3 in Division I.

Cuffee has won a program record 104 career games at Liberty.

Cuffee is the only player in Liberty’s program history to play in four conference championships.

Darius McGhee has made 93 three-pointers, which is the third most in the country this season.

For the first time in program history, Liberty has back-to-back Conference Player of the Year honorees in McGhee and Caleb Homesley (2020).

McGhee has more 3FG attempts this season (225) than three schools in Division I this season.

Blake Preston ranks No. 27 in the country (Per ESPN stats) shooting 63.2 percent from the floor.

Liberty’s 23 wins this season is the most among Division I programs in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Liberty is the first program in ASUN history to win six ASUN championships in three consecutive years.

Liberty is the second team ever in the ASUN Conference history to win three straight ASUN Tournament titles (Belmont won from 06-08).

Oklahoma State is the second Big 12 opponent that Liberty has faced this season (TCU on Nov. 29, 2020).

Liberty is 0-7 all-time against Big 12 opponents.

Liberty assistant coach, Joe Pierre III, was a manager at OSU from 2011-15 under Travis Ford.

