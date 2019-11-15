Game Notes: #9 UVA hosts Columbia on Saturday

No. 9 UVA (2-0) hosts Columbia (1-2) in nonconference action on Saturday. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is scheduled for Noon on ACC Network.

Broadcast Information

The Virginia-Columbia game will be televised on ACC Network and streamed live on WatchESPN.com and ESPN app to viewers who subscribe to a cable system that carries the ACC Network.

The game will also be broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.

Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

