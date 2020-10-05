Game Notes: #8 UNC, #19 Virginia Tech meet in key ACC clash on Saturday

Published Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, 7:16 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Virginia Tech (2-0) meets eighth-ranked North Carolina (2-0) at noon in Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill.

The game will be broadcast on ABC.

The 19th-ranked Hokies enter the week after their initial road victory of the season, a 38-31 contest at Duke. Tailback Khalil Herbert registered 357 all-purpose yards and ran for two scores, and quarterback Braxton Burmeister accounted for three more TDs as Tech won its ninth straight game in Durham.

The Tar Heels enter the game 2-0 after victories over Syracuse (31-6) and Boston College (26-22).

Details

Virginia Tech (2-0) at North Carolina (2-0)

Series: Tech leads 24-12-6

Last: Oct. 19, 2019 (Virginia Tech win, 43-41, 6 OT)

Live Stats: click here

TV: ABC

Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen

Analyst: Dan Orlovsky

Sideline: Marty Smith

Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Properties

Play-by-Play: Jon Laaser

Analyst: Mike Burnop

Sideline: Wes McElroy

Virginia Tech Game Notes: click here

Related

Comments