Game Notes: #8 UNC, #19 Virginia Tech meet in key ACC clash on Saturday
Virginia Tech (2-0) meets eighth-ranked North Carolina (2-0) at noon in Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill.
The game will be broadcast on ABC.
The 19th-ranked Hokies enter the week after their initial road victory of the season, a 38-31 contest at Duke. Tailback Khalil Herbert registered 357 all-purpose yards and ran for two scores, and quarterback Braxton Burmeister accounted for three more TDs as Tech won its ninth straight game in Durham.
The Tar Heels enter the game 2-0 after victories over Syracuse (31-6) and Boston College (26-22).
Details
Virginia Tech (2-0) at North Carolina (2-0)
Series: Tech leads 24-12-6
Last: Oct. 19, 2019 (Virginia Tech win, 43-41, 6 OT)
Live Stats: click here
TV: ABC
Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Dan Orlovsky
Sideline: Marty Smith
Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Properties
Play-by-Play: Jon Laaser
Analyst: Mike Burnop
Sideline: Wes McElroy
Virginia Tech Game Notes: click here