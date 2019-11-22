Game Notes: #6 UVA faces UMass at Mohegan Sun
Sixth-ranked UVA (4-0) plays UMass (5-0) in the Air Force Reserve Tip Off Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 23. Tipoff at Mohegan Sun Arena is scheduled for noon.
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-UMass game will be televised on ESPNews and streamed live on WatchESPN.com and ESPN app.
- The game will also be broadcast in the Charlottesville area on AM 1070 and 98.8 FM WINA and online at VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
Team Notes
- The quartet of Mamadi Diakite, Kihei Clark, Braxton Key and Jay Huff lead Virginia into action this season.
- Diakite leads UVA in scoring (15.8 ppg) and is second in rebounding (8.3), while Clark is averaging 10 points, 5.0 rebounds and a team-high 5.5 assists.
- Key is averaging 11 points and a team-high 8.8 rebounds, and Huff has tallied 11 points, 8.0 rebounds and team-high 1.7 blocks.
- Kody Stattmann and newcomers Casey Morsell and Tomas Woldetensae have absorbed the minutes left by Ty Jerome, Kyle Guy and De’Andre Hunter on the perimeter.
- Stattmann is averaging 5.3 points, while Morsell has averaged 26 minutes per game.
- Woldetensae missed the JMU game with a foot injury, but has grabbed six rebounds against Columbia and Vermont.
- Justin McKoy has provided additional frontcourt depth, while walk-on Chase Coleman backs up point guard Kihei Clark.
- Francisco Caffaro made his UVA debut against Columbia.