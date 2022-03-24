Game Notes: #3 Virginia travels to Wake Forest for weekend ACC Baseball series

Third-ranked Virginia (20-1, 5-1 ACC) will resume ACC play this weekend with a three-game series at Wake Forest (17-4, 3-3 ACC).

The series opener is slated for Friday at 6 p.m. All three games will air on ACCNX and can be heard on WINA.

GAME COVERAGE

ACCNX is available to authenticated subscribers of the ACC Network through the ESPN app and ESPN.com. In addition, all three games can be heard locally in Charlottesville on WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM) or anywhere at on WINA.com. Links to live stats are available on VirginiaSports.com. Fans can get in-game updates on the team’s official twitter page (@UVABaseball).

PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS

Friday – 6 p.m.

Wake Forest: RHP Rhett Lowder (5-0, 2.22 ERA, 28.1 IP, 11 BB, 34 SO)

Virginia: LHP Nate Savino (3-0, 1.88 ERA, 28.2 IP, 3 BB, 35 SO)

Saturday – 4 p.m.

Wake Forest: LHP Josh Hartle (3-2, 4.85 ERA, 26.0 IP, 9 BB, 21 SO)

Virginia: LHP Brian Gursky (5-0, 2.00 ERA, 27.0 IP, 10 BB, 33 SO)

Sunday – 1 p.m.

Wake Forest: RHP Teddy McGraw (1-1, 3.63, 17.1 IP, 8 BB, 13 SO)

Virginia: LHP Brandon Neeck (2-0, 3.74 ERA, 21.2 IP, 9 BB, 21 SO)

