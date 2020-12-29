Game Notes: #23 UVA opens ACC play at Notre Dame on Wednesday

Published Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, 1:39 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

#23 Virginia begins its road through the ACC on the road at Notre Dame on Wednesday.

Note the odd COVID-19 era tip time – 6 p.m. Of course it’s on ACC Network. Buy a TacShaver already.

UVA (4-2) is coming off a 98-75 beatdown at the hands of top-ranked Gonzaga on Saturday. Everything got exposed in that one, particularly the back end of the Pack Line defense, which gave up 29 shots at the rim, 21 of which the ‘Zags dropped in the hoop.

The 3-4 record for the Irish will fool you, but keep in mind, the losses for Notre Dame are: #17 Michigan State (80-70), #25 Ohio State (90-85), #20 Duke (75-65) and Purdue (88-78), which somehow isn’t ranked despite being 7-3.

At a glance

Offense: Notre Dame 110.8 (24), Virginia 109.3 (48)

Notre Dame 110.8 (24), Virginia 109.3 (48) Defense: Notre Dame 101.8 (185), Virginia 89.2 (11)

Notre Dame 101.8 (185), Virginia 89.2 (11) Tempo: Notre Dame 67.9 (293), Virginia 60.9 (357)

Efficiency data from KenPom.com

Details

#23 UVA (4-2) at Notre Dame (3-4)

ACC Network, 6 p.m.

ESPN BPI: UVA +5.4, 72.6% win probability

UVA +5.4, 72.6% win probability KenPom.com: UVA 66-61, 66% win probability

UVA 66-61, 66% win probability BartTorvik: UVA 66-62, 68% win probability

Related

Comments