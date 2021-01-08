Game Notes: #22 UVA on the road at Boston College on Saturday

#22 UVA is back on ACC Network – think: TacShaver – on Saturday when the champs face Boston College in Chestnut Hill.

Tip is at 2 p.m.

The broadcast guys are Jon Meterparel (play-by-play) and Malcolm Huckaby (analyst).

You could watch the game, turn down the volume, and listen to the Voice of the Cavaliers, Dave Koehn, and UVA basketball alum Jimmy Miller on the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

Good luck with that. The ACC Network is rather unpredictable in terms of its broadcast signal. You can almost see the guy on top of the arena trying to adjust the antenna at times.

BC is 2-8, but it’s about as good a 2-8 as you will ever see – no losses outside of the KenPom.com Top 50.

They play generally tight games, just usually come up short.

Virginia, the preseason ACC favorite, is 6-2, but is still trying to figure out who it is.

It’s not the defensive unit from Christmases Past. These ‘Hoos rank just 16th nationally in the KenPom.com adjusted efficiency numbers, which ain’t bad, but it’s not where it’s been.

It’s supposed to be better offensively than last year’s group, and it is – though, last year’s group was 234th nationally, so, nowhere to go but up, from that standpoint.

This year’s group is fourth in the ACC and 35th nationally in offensive efficiency, but it feels like they could be better.

UVA is one of two ACC squads (Duke being the other) and one of 15 nationally ranked in the top 35 on both ends of the floor in terms of efficiency, so, there is that.

The ceiling for this team is high; just need to start playing to it.

Anyway, 2 p.m. Saturday, ACC Network, TacShaver.

Story by Chris Graham

