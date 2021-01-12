Game Notes: #20 Virginia Tech hosts #20 Duke on ACC Network on Tuesday

Virginia Tech plays host to Duke on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

The 20th-ranked Hokies and 19th-ranked Blue Devils played each other twice last season, with Duke winning both times, including the last time out on Feb. 22 in Durham, 88-64.

Duke leads the all-time series 49-11, but Tech has won three of the last of seven games. The Hokies are 9-12 at home versus the Blue Devils and have won three of the last four games inside Cassell Coliseum.

The ACC Network broadcast team features Dave O’Brien (play-by-play) and Cory Alexander (analyst) on the call, while Jon Laaser (play-by-play) and Mike Burnop (analyst) will broadcast on Virginia Tech Sports Network.

