Game Notes: #20 Virginia Tech faces Wake Forest in Sunday ACC hoops action

The worst assignment in January college basketball is a Sunday night time slot against the NFL playoffs.

#20 Virginia Tech (10-2, 4-1 ACC) gets the dead zone again, for a second straight week, tonight at 6, on the road at Wake Forest (3-4, 0-4 ACC), and on the ACC Network.

Anish Shroff (play-by-play) and Debbie Antonelli (analyst) will be on the call, from the safety of their home studios.

It’s the first go for the Hokies since their wire-to-wire win over #19 Duke on Tuesday. The final was 74-67, and Duke cut an 18-point first half lead to one at one point in the second half, but Tech was in control early, took control late, really had that one all the way.

Tyrece Radford had 18 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in the win.

Keve Aluma had 17 points and seven rebounds.

Wake is coming off a 77-65 home loss to #16 Louisville.

