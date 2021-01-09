Game Notes: #19 Virginia Tech hosts Notre Dame on Sunday

Virginia Tech hosts Notre Dame on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

Wes Durham (play-by-play) and Jordan Cornette (analyst) are on the call for ACC Network. Jon Laaser (play-by-play) and Mike Burnop (analyst) are your guys on Virginia Tech Sports Network.

The 19th-ranked Hokies (8-2, 2-1 ACC) and Fighting Irish (3-6, 0-3) played each other once last season, a 64-56 setback on the road for the Hokies.

Tech comes in looking to rebound after a tough 73-71 loss at Louisville on Wednesday.

Notre Dame is coming off a one-point loss at North Carolina (7-4, 2-2) last Saturday, despite getting 25 points from Nate Laszewski, including seven 3-pointers, and 14 points from Prentiss Hubb in the 66-65 final.

