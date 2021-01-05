Game Notes: #19 Virginia Tech, #22 UVA have TV games on Wednesday

Published Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, 6:04 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Playing its first game in the New Year, the #19 Virginia Tech will play at # 25 Louisville on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

#22 Virginia, the defending champs, will open 2021 at 9 p.m. on Regional Sports Networks against unranked Wake Forest.

The RSN affiliate in Virginia is MASN, because MASN has to show something when the Nats and O’s aren’t playing.

The link up there will help you find the game if you’re not in Virginia.

Tech-Louisville

The Hokies (8-1, 2-0 ACC) and Cardinals (7-1, 2-0) played each other once last season, a 68-52 setback on the road for the Hokies.

Tech on Wednesday will be trying to accomplish something that hasn’t happened since 1991, a win for the Hokies. The Cards own the all-time series 35-8, dating back to 1979.

The matchup will be broadcast on ACC Network (click here), with Mike Monaco (play-by-play) and Dan Bonner (analyst) on the call.

UVA-Wake

UVA (5-2, 1-0 ACC) was supposed to host Virginia Tech this past weekend, but the game was postponed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The ‘Hoos will face a Wake Forest (3-1, 0-1 ACC) team that was off for more than a month due to COVID-19 issues, before returning last week with a 70-62 win over Catawba.

The Demon Deacons lost on Sunday at Georgia Tech, 70-54.

Virginia, ahead of its COVID-19 postponement, won its ACC opener at Notre Dame, 66-57, on Dec. 30.

The broadcast team for RSN is Tom Werme (play-by-play) and Mike Gminski (analyst).

Story by Chris Graham

Related

Comments