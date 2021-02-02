#16 Virginia Tech on the road at Pitt on Wednesday

Virginia Tech, coming off the high of its 65-51 win over ACC leader Virginia, begins a two-game road trip on Wednesday at Pitt.

The game, which begins at 7 p.m., will be broadcast on RSN, which for most in Virginia means MASN, and also means: not on the ACC Network.

Maybe the folks behind TacShaver and Tac Glasses will buy an ad or two on the MASN broadcast so that we know they’re still around.

You get Tom Werme and Mike Gminski on the call, which is a plus, because they’re good.

Tech (13-3, 7-2 ACC) is off to its best start in a million years, buoyed by the big win over Virginia, which was fueled by a 19-0 second half run.

Pitt (8-5, 4-4 ACC) is on a three-game losing streak, the last one the ugliest – an 84-58 loss to Notre Dame, which had just scored 51 in a loss to the Hokies mid-week.

The Panthers had been rolling, sitting at 8-2 overall and 4-1 in the ACC after a 79-73 win over Duke on Jan. 19.

Still have to account for 6’6” sophomore Justin Champagnie, who leads the ACC in scoring (20.1 ppg) and rebounding (12.1 rebs/g), and shoots 53.1 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from three-point range.

Game Notes

Story by Chris Graham

