Game Notes: #16 Virginia Tech on the road at Miami on Saturday

Published Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, 1:14 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Miami is under .500, but don’t look past these ‘Canes, the next opponent for #16 Virginia Tech, on Saturday at noon on RSN.

RSN is MASN for those with cable cords in Virginia.

Evan Lepler and Brian Oliver on the call.

I hope for their sake that they actually get down to Miami. It’s cold up our way.

Miami (7-10, 3-9 ACC) is coming off a 77-75 win over Duke on Big Monday, snapping a four-game losing streak.

Elijah Olaniyi had a team-high 21 points, seven rebounds and three steals to lead the effort.

Most impressive: UM had six scholarship players available for the tilt.

Tech (13-4, 7-3 ACC) was the hottest team in the ACC until Wednesday night, when the Hokies got rolled, 83-72 at Pitt.

Reigning ACC Player of the Week Keve Aluma dropped a career-high 30 points at Pitt. He did so thanks to a perfect 6-for-6 mark from the free-throw line and was 10 of 16 from the floor. He had 10 rebounds, too.

Turning in his most points as a Hokie, forward Justyn Mutts poured in a season-high 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting at Pitt. The redshirt junior also pulled down six boards and had a block and a steal in 37 minutes (second-most played this season).

Somehow the Hokies gave up 83 points to a Pitt team that had averaged 66 points per contest in a three-game losing streak coming in.

Game Notes

Stats | Watch | Radio | Notes | Gameday Central | Digital Program

Story by Chris Graham

Related

Comments