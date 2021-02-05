Game Notes: #14 Virginia hosts Pitt in ACC Saturday Hoops

Credit to the ACC for matching up #14 UVA and Pitt on Saturday.

The ‘Hoos (12-3, 8-1 ACC) had been scheduled to face Louisville, but the Cardinals are on a COVID pause.

UVA and Pitt had been scheduled to play on Feb. 24. Pitt had been scheduled to host Florida State, also now on a COVID pause, on Saturday.

Again, credit, because the move allowed Virginia to reschedule its lost home game with N.C. State to Feb. 24.

It also frees Pitt up for the 24th if needed.

And, almost certainly, flexibility will be needed.

Both teams are coming off nice wins mid-week. Virginia rebounded from a loss to Virginia Tech last weekend with a 64-57 win at N.C. State on Wednesday.

Pitt, for its part, snapped a three-game losing streak with an 83-72 win over Virginia Tech Wednesday night.

The game is at 4 p.m. on ESPN with Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander on the call.

Story by Chris Graham

