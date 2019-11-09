 

Game Notes: #11 UVA hosts JMU at JPJ on Sunday

Published Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, 6:00 pm

uva basketball#11 UVA hosts JMU in its home opener on Sunday, Nov. 10. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is scheduled for 6 p.m. on ESPNU.

Broadcast Information

  • The Virginia-JMU game will be televised on ESPNU and streamed live on WatchESPN.com and ESPN app.
  • The game will also be broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
  • Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

Notes

  • UVA meets JMU for the first time since opening the 2014-2015 season with a 79-51 win in Harrisonburg.
  • The Cavaliers have won 22 straight home-opening games.
  • Virginia is 181-42 (.812) in 13 seasons at John Paul Jones Arena.
  • UVA was 15-1 at JPJ last season and is 143-26 (.846), including a 108-11 (.908) mark the past seven seasons, at home under head coach Tony Bennett.
  • Virginia is an ACC-leading 57-6 (.905) in league home games over the past seven seasons. Duke is second at 55-8 (.873).
  • UVA has won 11 or more home games for 10 straight seasons.
  • UVA has a 17-game nonconference home winning streak.
  • UVA is 10-0 all-time against JMU in the series that dates back to the 1977-1978 season.
  • The Cavaliers are 6-0 against the Dukes in Charlottesville, including a 61-41 win at JPJ in 2013.
  • Virginia head coach Tony Bennett is 2-0 all-time against JMU, including a 79-51 win over the Dukes to tip-off the 2014-2015 season in Harrisonburg.


