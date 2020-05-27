Gambling online in New Jersey

Back in 2013, the state of New Jersey finally legalized online gambling. The legalization, in fact, brought many benefits to gambling operators because for one, it means local players can now take on their favourite games in the convenience of their homes. Many were quite happy at the outcome of the legal process since it provides many perks to both gambling operators and players.

The Perks of Online Gambling in the Garden State

Perfectly legal online gambling means you can play your best. Less fuss, no worries and even better prizes at stake. Check out other advantages that made the whole deal sweet.

Licensed offshore casinos

Offshore online casinos listed in most NJ online casinos are legal—they are required to acquire a license from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement. This means less time worrying about your back, and just taking your sweet time playing your chosen games.

Excellent deposit bonuses

Plenty of NJ online gambling sites guarantee that their players will get the maximum deposit bonus presented. There are lots of free money offers and sizable no-deposit bonuses from exclusive sites.

Extensive banking options

Back when online gambling was illegal, getting your money online is a challenging feat. However, thanks to the legalization, many online gambling sites in the Garden State now offer loads of different banking methods for deposits and withdrawals.

Fairness

For legal online gambling, the games are scrutinized by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement for fairness. The department routinely evaluates and observes gambling operators’ game libraries to guarantee that these companies are strictly adhering to the department’s technical guidelines.

There are also teams which regularly monitor gambling sites to fend off double-dealers and scammers using the sites for criminal activity.

Easy access thru mobile gaming apps

To make online gambling more versatile and accessible, lots of gambling operators now offer mobile gaming apps. You can now play exciting games thru your iPhone or Android application.

Signing Up is Easy as Pie

Registering for NJ online casinos is no challenge. You can use your phone, desktop computer or laptop to sign up. It will only take a few minutes, tops.

First, you need to select a site, then input some details. Here are some of the usual data requested by online gambling websites.

First name and last name

Date of birth

Home address

Email address

Phone number

Social Security Number (last 4 digits)

You may ask why online gambling sites are asking for a few numbers off of your Social Security Number. This is required so the casino operator will be able to authenticate the player’s identity. This helps stop fraud and also inhibits underage individuals from gambling. However, some sites ask for your whole Social Security Number.

Casino operators make use of geolocation tools to verify your whereabouts. While anyone can register, New Jersey law needs online gambling players to be tracked down physically in the state.

As soon as you’re finished with the registration, you are ready to play. See, it’s quite a cakewalk.

