Gail Finnegan honored as multimillion-dollar producer

Gail Finnegan, an associate with Long & Foster Real Estate’s Staunton/Waynesboro office, was recently honored as a member of the firm’s coveted Gold Team.

As a Gold Team member, Finnegan is in the Chairman’s Club and earned this ranking by achieving an annual production volume of $6 million in 2019.

“It is such an honor to hold membership in the prestigious Gold Team at Long & Foster,” Finnegan said.

Finnegan has been working with buyers and sellers in the area for over 30 years. She has held membership with the Gold Team for several years and is proud to be among one of the top-producing agents in the Greater Augusta Association of Realtors.

As about why she got into the real estate business, Finnegan said, “I took my first real estate classes shortly after my husband, our three children and I moved to the area. I thought being a Realtor would be a great job with lots of flexibility. The great job part is true!”

“I enjoy the ‘match-making’ challenge of finding homes that fit my clients’ needs and the marketing process of selling homes. The excitement of selling and buying a home is contagious, but it isn’t just about process, it is about the people, families, their lives and their dreams. After 31 successful years, I am fortunate to enjoy lasting friendships with many of my clients and am honored when they refer their friends and family to me, or they contact me for their next buying or selling adventure! Life is good and I have been very blessed.”

“At Long & Foster, we recognize that becoming one of our multi-million dollar producers is only accomplished with marketplace expertise and a long-standing commitment to serving buyers and sellers,” said Larry “Boomer” Foster, president of Long & Foster Real Estate. “Long & Foster has a reputation of honesty, integrity and best-in-class customer service that spans more than 50 years. Agents like Gail are an integral part of why Long & Foster is the top real estate company in the Mid-Atlantic.”

