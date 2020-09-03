Gabriel Camacho named interim police chief in Harrisonburg

Harrisonburg Police Department Deputy Chief Gabriel Camacho has been named as interim police chief, and will officially step into the role on Sept. 12.

Camacho has served as deputy chief of HPD since December, when he arrived in The Friendly City with more than 25 years of experience in law enforcement – most recently as captain of operations for the Camden County Police Department in New Jersey.

Camacho recently worked with other Spanish-speaking officers at HPD to create a Spanish language Facebook page to help get critical information into our community, and is constantly looking for other opportunities to bring HPD and our residents closer together.

“Interim Chief Camacho has brought a mixture of experience and professionalism to our city that has greatly benefited our police department as they work to better serve our residents,” Harrisonburg City Manager Eric D. Campbell said. “As interim chief, I know he will remain motivated and dedicated to making Harrisonburg a better place for all who call it home, and he will strive to make the Harrisonburg Police Department and all of its officers the absolute best they can be as we work to be the department our community needs us to be.”

For Camacho, working hand-in-hand with Harrisonburg’s residents will remain his top goal as interim chief.

“This is a huge honor and responsibility, which I welcome. Chief English, the Harrisonburg Police Department and the City of Harrisonburg have welcomed me with open arms.,” Camacho said. “This is truly an amazing community to serve. I am excited in the opportunity to continue the mission of the Harrisonburg Police Department in partnering with our community on not only reducing crime and problem solving but improving the quality of life. This can only be accomplished by building bridges and continually strengthening those bridges through positive relationships with the community.”

Police Chief Eric English has been named the new chief of police for Henrico County.

