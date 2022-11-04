Crime: Gabby Petito’s family sues Utah police department for $50 million

The family of Gabby Petito is suing the Moab Police Department for $50 million for alleged police negligence.

Petito, 22, was traveling with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, when he killed her in 2021.

“Gabby did not have to die,” the lawsuit said. “Gabby would still be alive if Moab Police Department had not hired, retained and/or failed to train officers who were fundamentally unfit and safe to employ in the capacity of police officer. Defendant’s negligence deprived Gabby of her safety and ultimately her life.”

Upon Petito’s disappearance, social media audiences watched footage of the couple and Moab Police in the summer of 2021 as Laundrie attempted to explain the situation and Petito was visibly distraught on camera.

According to MSN, a January 2022 report found that police “made mistakes” in their investigation of Petito.

Her body was found September 19 in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park. Laundrie strangled her to death.

Laundrie disappeared September 14, and his body was found near his parent’s Florida home a few weeks later. An autopsy revealed he had shot himself. From evidence in a notebook found with Laundrie’s body, authorities determined he was responsible for Petito’s death.