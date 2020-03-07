 

Furnace Mountain fire forces trail closures in Shenandoah National Park

Published Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, 11:43 am

Shenandoah National ParkA fire on Furnace Mountain, four miles east of Grottoes, have forced Shenandoah National Park officials to close Furnace Mountain Trail, Trayfoot Mountain Trail and Madison Run Fire Road.

The fire, estimated to be 2-3 acres in size, was reported on Friday at 4 p.m.

Initial firefighting activities stopped the spread of the fire, according to park officials, but staff was unable to establish solid containment lines.

This morning, fire fighters have returned to the area and are conducting suppression activities on the fire.

The park is being aided in this effort by the United States Forest Service Augusta Hot Shots, the Rockingham County Department of Fire and Rescue and the Virginia Department of Forestry.

