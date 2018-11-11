Furman runs for 49-13 victory over VMI

Devin Wynn and Corey Watkins combined for 191 yards and five touchdowns Saturday afternoon to lead Furman University to a 49-13 victory over VMI at Foster Stadium in a Southern Conference contest.

VMI sophomore quarterback Reece Udinski set the school single-season record for yards, and tied the program top mark for touchdowns. He now has 2,988 yards, passing Al Cobb’s 2,971 in 2014, and tied Cobb’s mark in 2014 with 20 touchdowns on the year. Udinski already owns the program mark for most completions in a single season. He also set the school total plays record in a season with 570 plays and is second for most yards of total offense. He has 2,817 yards currently and needs 279 to break the record against Old Dominion University next Saturday.

Wynn scored twice and Harris Roberts found Jake Walker for a 33-yard score as the Paladins opened a 21-0 lead late in the first quarter. The Keydets answered back with 1:08 left in the first quarter on a 60-yard toss from Udinski to Javeon Walker.

Watkins ran it in from five yards out midway through the second period and Roberts and Walker connected again, this time from 69 yards out, to make the score 35-7 at intermission.

Furman added two more touchdowns in the third. Lara caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Chance Newman to end the scoring.

Udinski completed 21-of-33 passes for 224 yards and one TD. Lara caught seven balls for 120 yards and the two touchdowns while Kris Thornton made eight receptions for 62 yards.

Brett Howell led the Keydets with 11 total tackles. A.J. Smith had nine stops and Ethan Caselberry had eight.

Wynn finished the day with 113 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. Watkins had 13 totes for 78 yards and two scores as the Paladins ran for 288 total yards on the afternoon. Roberts completed 13-of-17 passes for 261 yards and Adrian Hope made six tackles with two sacks and one forced fumble for Furman (5-4/5-2 SoCon). Furman converted on 11-of-14 third-down conversions, to VMI’s 4-of-12.

VMI’s 14 seniors were honored in a pre-game ceremony on Senior Day.

VMI (1-9/0-8 SoCon) finishes the 2018 regular season next Saturday in Norfolk, Virginia against Old Dominion at 2 p.m.

Postgame: VMI coach Scott Wachenheim

“You have to give a lot of credit to Furman. They are playing for a chance to win the conference championship and they came in here focused and ready to play. They are a very physical football team and took control early. We were attempting to come back and our kids fought to the end, which I am extremely proud of.

“I think our kids will learn a lot from this, what it takes to play in a game for the SoCon championship and the level of intensity that it takes. We hope next year to compete for the championship.

“I hope our 14 seniors have fond memories of competing here and their time overall at VMI.”

