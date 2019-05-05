Furman outlasts long rain delay, then dispatches VMI Baseball, 11-4

Furman defeated VMI 11-4 Saturday in a Southern Conference game after the contest was delayed for over three hours in the sixth inning due to rain.

The Keydets got on the board in the first on an RBI triple from senior third baseman Jake Huggins. He later scored on a ground out from Will Knight.

VMI added to its lead in the third, as Knight doubled and scored on Josh Hollifield sacrifice fly. The Paladins countered with four in the bottom of the third, taking advantage of five hits, including two doubles.

Furman added two more runs each in the fourth and fifth and single runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth to pull away.

Callen Nuccio went 3-5 with a triple, two runs scored and a stolen base to raise his batting average to .307. Jon Clines had two hits and a walk and Huggins drove in a pair of runs.

Dax Roper went 3-4 with two runs and three RBI for Furman (19-27/8-9).

VMI (14-34/8-12) and Furman are scheduled for game three of the SoCon series Sunday at 1 p.m.

