Furman cutting baseball, men’s lacrosse, amid COVID-19 revenue impacts

Furman University announced Monday that it will discontinue its baseball and men’s lacrosse programs, among moves being made to address revenue issues caused by the COVID-19 lockdowns.

“As we all know from our shared experience, the COVID-19 pandemic has thrust us into a global crisis we could not have imagined six months ago,” said Furman President Elizabeth Davis. “We are taking these steps to ensure that our university can thrive and continue to carry out its academic mission at the highest level of quality and engagement.”

Furman competes in the Southern Conference, of which VMI is also a member.

The school is also cutting the salaries of senior administrators and implementing furloughs and other budget reductions.

“This is a difficult day for Furman Athletics,” said Director of Athletics Jason Donnelly. “We are proud of Furman’s athletics history and tradition and the student-athletes and coaches who have competed as Paladins. Moving forward, Furman Athletics will operate as an 18-sport varsity program that supports academic and athletic excellence, financial stability, gender equity and sustainable competitive success with an emphasis on revenue generation and philanthropy.

