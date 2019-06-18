Furious Flower at JMU presents Nikki Giovanni

Powerful, prolific, and unabashedly political, Nikki Giovanni is a poet whose work and career has left its imprint on the American literary landscape, but more importantly, has been considered a hallmark of Black cultural production.

From her first collection, Black Talk Black Feeling (1968), which focused on Black oppression, anger and its roots in events such as the assassination of historical figures like Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr., and Robert Kennedy, to her later works such as Acolytes (2007) and A Good Cry (2017), Giovanni’s poetics remains one of radical honesty, social engagement, and deep intimacy.

On Friday, June 21, at 7 p.m., Giovanni will give a reading at James Madison University’s Festival Ballroom east of Interstate 81. The reading is free and open to the public and will be followed by a book signing.

