Fundraiser to benefit Augusta County EMT injured in ambulance crash

Published Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, 9:58 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Augusta County fire and rescue agencies are coming together to raise money to support an EMT who was injured when an ambulance he was working in was involved in a motor vehicle accident.

Austin Arbaugh spent two days in the ICU unit at UVA hospital after the Sept. 22 accident on Interstate 81 in Augusta County.

Arbaugh is employed at Augusta County Fire Rescue, and assigned to Station 18 at New Hope and Station 26 at Weyers Cave, and also is a volunteer EMT with the Grottoes Rescue Squad.

Augusta County Fire Rescue, Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Department, Augusta County Professional Firefighters and Paramedics Local 4664, and Grottoes Rescue Squad are raising money to help offset the costs of Arbaugh’s hospital stay, and expenses related to him being out of work for an extended time.

The Thursday, Oct. 17 chicken barbecue benefit will be held at the Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Department, 1235 Keezletown Road.

Halves will be ready by noon for $5 a half.

To pre-order chicken contact:

Lt. Brian DiFalco – bdifalco@co.augusta.va.us or (304)668-0699

FF Jason Keefe – jkeefe@co.augusta.va.us or (571)226-0940

Comments