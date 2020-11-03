Fundamentals of cloud computing

You must have heard the term cloud computing at some point by now. Here, we will talk about all the basics of cloud computing in the simplest manner possible. So, buckle up, there’s a lot for you to learn.

What Is cloud computing?

First and foremost, what is this cloud computing that everyone keeps talking about? To understand what cloud computing is, you first need to have a clear concept of what the cloud is. So, the cloud is a virtual space in form of another person’s computer that you borrow through the use of the internet. You don’t have your computer to work on. Instead, you use someone else’s through virtual means using the internet.

Now, cloud computing means giving out access to online resources such as storage space from another company. These companies make use of these resources on their computers in return for some payment. When it comes to the services being offered, you should know that they all depend on the cloud computing service.

For instance, the cloud computing service serverspace.us would offer you different services than others in the competition. What you get depends essentially on your business needs. But that doesn’t mean you need to worry. There is a multitude of cloud servers available for you to choose from.

Cloud computing services you need to know about

Now, let’s move on to the cloud computing services available to you. There are three major kinds of services that everyone must know about. So, keep reading to understand what these are.

Virtual machines

The first one we have is a virtual machine. Through these, you’re able to access another computer through yours. This is all done remotely, therefore, making it very easy to access other computers.

Containers

Next, we have containers that are closely linked to virtual machines. But containers come with something different. You will find that these don’t operate like a virtual machine using an operating system. Instead, the usage of this depends entirely on the packages provided.

Serverless computing

Lastly, we have the serverless computing that is used when you want little to no control. Here, you go about your work without having to configure it at all. It’s the perfect fit for setting mechanisms such as chatbots.

Benefits of cloud computing

When it comes to cloud computing, there is a range of benefits that it has to offer you. So, let’s get into what these are.

Cost effective

One of the major benefits that cloud computing has to offer you is cost-effectiveness. You will find that you’re able to cut down your business’s costs by a large proportion just by incorporating cloud computing.

The best thing about this is that there’s no need to purchase any physical assets or pay any upfront costs to get access to this. You only pay for the services you make use of and you can easily stop paying for them once you stop using them.

Easy to scale

Another core benefit of cloud computing is that you get to make efficient use of it. Your use depends on your business demands. So, if you require more storage or memory, you can easily scale up your cloud computing and make use of the service that you need.

There’s no limitation to how much you can increase the resources offered. All of this merely comes with a slightly greater payment. However, the amount of usage you get out of this is immense.

Secure

Cloud computing ensures that your data is safe and that you can work without having to worry about the misuse of your information. Physically, they have proper security in place around their data centers. But that isn’t all. They also have sufficient virtual security through firewalls, encryptions, and much more to ensure that your data is in safe hands. So, you don’t have to worry about your data being used for malpractice.

Available worldwide

The best thing about cloud computing is that you can access it from anywhere, as long as you have a working internet connection. You can be traveling or going for a business trip and have all the relevant details on your device with cloud computing access. You will find platforms such as serverspace.us offering you cloud computing services that enable you to make use of them no matter where you go.

Flexible

With cloud computing, you can be at ease of not having to worry about trying to allocate resources according to your business activity. The system does this for you. So, you can rest assured that if you have higher activity on your platform, then there will be adequate resources being used for it by the cloud.

Service models of cloud computing

When it comes to the models of cloud computing, you will find that there are about 4 different types that you need to know about. These include Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), and Function as a Service (FaaS). Each of these models targets a specific niche for cloud computing as the name suggests. For instance, you will find active SaaS business running these days such as Dropbox; it is like storage for almost anything that you wish to save on the cloud. The other models are similar and work in their ways as well.

Methods of cloud deployment

Let’s get to the last bit about cloud development. This talks about how you wish to deploy your cloud. You can choose from a range of three options that include private, public, and hybrid. So, whichever option you choose, your cloud will be deployed using that method. Public clouds allow you to share or give access to various businesses; private clouds allow you to create a cloud that is specific to your business; hybrid clouds use a mix of public and private clouds.

If you’re in search of a platform through which you can access cloud servers, then take a look at https://serverspace.us/services/cloud-servers/. You will surely find something useful for your business.

