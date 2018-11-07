Fun ways to get new people to try your products

There are a lot of ways you can market your products. You can start a blog, get active on a new social media account, or start an email newsletter. These are all great ways to get people to try what you have to offer, but if that’s all you’re doing to get your stuff into the hands of new customers, you aren’t doing enough.

There are other ways you can encourage people to try your products, and they can be a lot of fun for both you and your customers!

Create Coupons

People love getting a good deal. That’s why creating coupons is such a good idea.

Customers look for coupons in a variety of places. They may search for coupons on Vistaprint, sign up for an email newsletter to get a discount, or check the mail for flyers. That provides you with tons of opportunities to get customers to try your products.

Some other coupon ideas include:

Send out special holiday coupons

Email birthday and anniversary coupons

Offer free shipping on any order

Send buy-one get-one coupons in the mail

Give Away Samples

You know you have a great product, but everyone else doesn’t know that. They don’t know how amazing your product is because they have never tried it!

A lot of consumers are wary of shelling out the cash to try something new when there’s something they have already tried that they know they like. The best way to convince them that your product is worth the money is to let them try it.

Handing out samples can build brand exposure, and more importantly, it can encourage people to purchase your products now or in the future.

Offer a Guarantee

People want to know that they are spending their money wisely. No one wants to buy something they know will break in the near future or won’t perform up to the product’s claims. Show people that your product is worth every penny with a guarantee.

Guarantees can give customers the push they need to give your product a try, and if you are confident in the quality of your offerings, you don’t have to worry about losing a lot of money on returns. Just make sure you follow the laws, and create a clear warranty that doesn’t leave any room for confusion.

Use Testimonials

You can tell everyone how amazing your product is as much as you like, but that doesn’t mean anyone will believe you. If you really want people to believe you have a great product, they have to know their peers love it too. The best way to do that is to use testimonials on your website, social media, and in email newsletters.

Getting people to try your product isn’t all about online marketing. It takes a little creativity and ingenuity too. Give one or two of the ideas on this list a try and you can get people to try your products for the first time.

