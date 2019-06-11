Full Cry at Keswick Golf Club honored in Golfweek’s Top 100 Courses You Can Play in the U.S.

The Pete Dye-designed Full Cry at Keswick Golf Club has debuted at No. 66 in Golfweek magazine’s just-released “Top 100 Courses You Can Play in the U.S.”

The exceptional layout has also risen to No. 3 in Golfweek’s “Best Courses You Can Play” in Virginia. Full Cry additionally sits at No. 39 in the publication’s “Top 200 Resort Courses in the U.S.” Upon opening in late 2014 to rave reviews, Full Cry was named one of Golf Digest’s “Best New Courses” in the U.S. It will host the upcoming Virginia State Golf Association’s 106th Amateur Championship, June 24 – 28.

The perennial Forbes Five-Star Award destination is currently amid a major hotel and amenities renovation headed by owners Molly and Robert Hardie in conjunction with global design firm Hart Howerton. Once completed, the results will showcase the integrity of the original elegant structure and provide an even more luxurious and modern setting for Keswick Hall’s guests to savor a true world-class experience.

Project highlights include an increase in the number of guest rooms from 48 to 80, a dramatic new horizon pool and inspiring food and beverage outlets under the direction of acclaimed chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten who will oversee the property’s culinary operations when it reopens in 2020. During the renovation, Full Cry and the golf facilities have remained open. .

“We are truly honored that Full Cry has become one of the game’s most celebrated golf courses in just a few years,” says John Trevenen, managing director. “Our current transformation will take us to the forefront of premier luxury resorts in the U.S and we look forward to our guests enjoying the results of the extraordinary renovation for years to come.”

For more information on Keswick Hall visit www.keswick.com or call 434.979.3440.

