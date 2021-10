Full 2021-22 NBA season now streaming on Roomba IPTV service

Published Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, 2:43 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The start of the 2021-22 NBA Championship series is starting just in time for the league’s 75th anniversary. Fans will be able to stream every game on Roomba TV which will feature every heart-pounding game during its regular season showings.

75 years of the NBA

The 2021 season will kick off on October 19th and last through April 10th, 2022 with a regular season of 82 games in total. This is 22 more games than were played previously during the 2020 season. This year, the team with the best record in their conference will have home-court advantage during the playoffs, and only the top 16 teams in each conference will move on.

Additionally, teams must have minimum 50 wins under their belts to qualify, without losing any games after their 25th victory. The play-in tournament will take place frm the 12-15th of April to give underdog teams a chance to qualify for the big leagues.

There will also be special screenings during October showing the legacy of the NBA as well as many opportunities for fans to engage in the NBA community.

Many fans are looking forward to watching the games using an IPTV service such as Roomba TV which relies on internet connection, rather than regular broadcasting. This way games can be streamed, paused, and replayed without missing a point. But many viewers are still confused as to how this type of service works.

What is IPTV?

IPTV stands for Internet Protocol Television, which means that programming is sent using internet protocol (IP) to stream video, including on-demand shows.

Traditional TV receives signals sent out by broadcasters which follows a schedule that viewers cannot choose. Thus, the idea of “tuning in” to different shows which appear at set times which the broadcasting company dictates. This is restrictive and leaves no flexibility to watch whatever, whenever. One notable distinction is that televisions transmit video primarily through light pulses in fiber-optic cables, or through radio waves from a satellite.

IPTV, on the other hand, allows program streaming through a standard internet connection using a ‘transport protocol’, or IP. As soon as a viewer decides what to watch and clicks ‘play’, the content is sent over the internet via different servers divided into data packets. This is done mostly through high speed internet tv fiber optic cables, similar to traditional broadcasting.

However, these cables are used to receive requests and deliver responses in the form of whatever media the viewer chooses. Thus, the best IPTV service offers a much more flexible way to watch anything from sporting events, to movie premieres since availability does not depend on a schedule, but rather an internet connection.

IPTV formats include video on demand (VOD), such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu streaming services. Another format, Time-Shifted TV, lets subscribers save live broadcasts for later and also provides the option to pause and rewind. One popular example is BBC’s iPlayer which has real-time news reports.

Finally, Live television, such as with Roomba TV, lets viewers watch live events such as sports competitions, news reports, and special broadcasts happening in real time. Additionally, sports fans can stream games live from any app or device, including tablets and smartphones.

Complete NBA 2021-22 regular season TV schedule

With a full roster of basketball icons ready to go, fans all over the world are getting ready to watch the latest NBA Games on the best IPTV service on-line at high speeds and no delay. Also tune in for the latest sports games of other professional leagues. All of the latest WNBA, MLB, NFL, NHL, NASCAR, Boxing, MMA, Soccer, and even Cricket games are broadcast via the TV streaming platform.

Times are EST. Schedule is subject to change.

Tuesday, October 19

Brooklyn Nets at Milwaukee Bucks, 7:30pm, TNT

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers, 10pm, TNT

Wednesday, October 20

Boston Celtics at New York Knicks, 7:30pm, ESPN

Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns, 10pm, ESPN

Thursday, October 21

Dallas Mavericks at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30pm, TNT

Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors, 10pm, TNT

Friday, October 22

Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30pm, ESPN

Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers, 10pm, ESPN

Saturday, October 23

Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers, 7pm, NBA TV

Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers, 10pm, NBA TV

Sunday, October 24

Boston Celtics at Houston Rockets, 7pm, NBA TV

Monday, October 25

Washington Wizards at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30pm, NBA TV

Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30pm, NBA TV

Tuesday, October 26

Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks, 7:30pm, TNT

Denver Nuggets at Utah Jazz, 10pm, TNT

Wednesday, October 27

Atlanta Hawks at New Orleans Pelicans, 7:30pm, ESPN

Memphis Grizzlies at Portland Trail Blazers, 10pm, ESPN

Thursday, October 28

Detroit Pistons at Philadelphia 76ers, 7pm, NBA TV

Friday, October 29

Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat, 7:30pm, ESPN

Dallas Mavericks at Denver Nuggets, 10pm, ESPN

Saturday, October 30

Atlanta Hawks at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30pm, NBA TV

Sunday, October 31

Utah Jazz at Milwaukee Bucks, 7pm, NBA TV

Monday, November 1

Toronto Raptors at New York Knicks, 7:30pm, NBA TV

Tuesday, November 2

Miami Heat at Dallas Mavericks, 7:30pm, TNT

New Orleans Pelicans at Phoenix Suns, 10pm, TNT

Wednesday, November 3

Atlanta Hawks at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30pm, ESPN

Charlotte Hornets at Golden State Warriors, 10pm, ESPN

Thursday, November 4

Boston Celtics at Miami Heat, 7:30pm, NBA TV

Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns, 10pm, NBA TV

Friday, November 5

New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks, 7:30pm, ESPN

New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors, 10pm, ESPN

Saturday, November 6

Utah Jazz at Miami Heat, 7:30pm, NBA TV

Los Angeles Lakers at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30pm, NBA TV

Sunday, November 7

San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder, 7pm, NBA TV

Monday, November 8

Brooklyn Nets at Chicago Bulls, 8pm, NBA TV

Charlotte Hornets at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30pm, NBA TV

Tuesday, November 9

Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30pm, TNT

Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Clippers, 10pm, TNT

Wednesday, November 10

Detroit Pistons at Houston Rockets, 7:30pm, ESPN

Miami Heat at Los Angeles Lakers, 10pm, ESPN

Thursday, November 11

Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers, 7pm, NBA TV

Miami Heat at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30pm, NBA TV

Friday, November 12

Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, 7:30pm, ESPN

Chicago Bulls at Golden State Warriors, 10pm, ESPN

Saturday, November 13

Miami Heat at Utah Jazz, 5pm, NBA TV

Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8pm, NBA TV

Monday, November 15

Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks, 8pm, NBA TV

Chicago Bulls at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30pm, NBA TV

Tuesday, November 16

Golden State Warriors at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30pm, TNT

Philadelphia 76ers at Utah Jazz, 10pm, TNT

Wednesday, November 17

Los Angeles Lakers at Milwaukee Bucks, 7:30pm, ESPN

Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns, 10pm, ESPN

Thursday, November 18

Philadelphia 76ers at Denver Nuggets, 9pm, NBA TV

Friday, November 19

Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics, 7:30pm, ESPN

Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns, 10pm, ESPN

Saturday, November 20

New Orleans Pelicans at Indiana Pacers, 7pm, NBA TV

Monday, November 22

Brooklyn Nets at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7pm, NBA TV

Philadelphia 76ers at Sacramento Kings, 10pm, NBA TV

Tuesday, November 23

Los Angeles Lakers at New York Knicks, 7:30pm, TNT

Denver Nuggets at Portland Trail Blazers, 10pm, TNT

Wednesday, November 24

Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics, 7:30pm, ESPN

Philadelphia 76ers at Golden State Warriors, 10pm, ESPN

Friday, November 26

Milwaukee Bucks at Denver Nuggets, 9pm, NBA TV

Saturday, November 27

Phoenix Suns at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30pm, NBA TV

Monday, November 29

Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat, 7:30pm, NBA TV

Tuesday, November 30

New York Knicks at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30pm, TNT

Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns, 10pm, TNT

Wednesday, December 1

Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics, 7:30pm, NBA TV

Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30pm, NBA TV

Thursday, December 2

Chicago Bulls at New York Knicks, 7:30pm, NBA TV

San Antonio Spurs at Portland Trail Blazers, 10pm, NBA TV

Friday, December 3

Philadelphia 76ers at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30pm, ESPN

Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers, 10pm, ESPN

Monday, December 6

Oklahoma City Thunder at Detroit Pistons, 7pm, NBA TV

Tuesday, December 7

Brooklyn Nets at Dallas Mavericks, 7:30pm, TNT

Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers, 10pm, TNT

Wednesday, December 8

Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat, 7:30pm, ESPN

Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors, 10pm, ESPN

Thursday, December 9

Utah Jazz at Philadelphia 76ers, 7pm, NBA TV

Friday, December 10

Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30pm, ESPN

Boston Celtics at Phoenix Suns, 10pm, ESPN

Saturday, December 11

Golden State Warriors at Philadelphia 76ers, 8:30pm, ABC

Monday, December 13

Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, 7:30pm, NBA TV

Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30pm, NBA TV

Tuesday, December 14

Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks, 7:30pm, TNT

Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers, 10pm, TNT

Wednesday, December 15

Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks, 7:30pm, ESPN

Los Angeles Clippers at Utah Jazz, 10pm, ESPN

Thursday, December 16

Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30pm, NBA TV

Friday, December 17

Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics, 7:30pm, ESPN

Milwaukee Bucks at New Orleans Pelicans, 10pm, ESPN

Saturday, December 18

New York Knicks at Boston Celtics, 8:30pm, NBA TV

Sunday, December 19

Denver Nuggets at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30pm, NBA TV

Monday, December 20

Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics, 7:30pm, NBA TV

Tuesday, December 21

Indiana Pacers at Miami Heat, 7:30pm, TNT

Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers, 10pm, TNT

Wednesday, December 22

Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30pm, NBA TV

Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings, 10pm, NBA TV

Thursday, December 23

Milwaukee Bucks at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30pm, NBA TV

Saturday, December 25

Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks, 12pm, ESPN

Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, 2:30pm, ABC

Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns, 5pm, ABC

Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Lakers, 8pm, ABC & ESPN

Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz, 10:30pm, ESPN

Monday, December 27

Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30pm, NBA TV

Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30pm, NBA TV

Tuesday, December 28

Washington Wizards at Miami Heat, 7:30pm, NBA TV

Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors, 10pm, NBA TV

Wednesday, December 29

Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis Grizzlies, 8pm, NBA TV

Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings, 10:30pm, NBA TV

Thursday, December 30

Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets, 7pm, NBA TV

Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets, 9:30pm, NBA TV

Friday, December 31

Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30pm, NBA TV

Saturday, January 1

New Orleans Pelicans at Milwaukee Bucks, 6pm, NBA TV

Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz, 9pm, NBA TV

Sunday, January 2

Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 6pm, NBA TV

Monday, January 3

Memphis Grizzlies at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30pm, NBA TV

Miami Heat at Golden State Warriors, 10pm, NBA TV

Tuesday, January 4

Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, 7:30pm, NBA TV

Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30pm, NBA TV

Wednesday, January 5

Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks, 7:30pm, ESPN

Utah Jazz at Denver Nuggets, 10pm, ESPN

Thursday, January 6

Boston Celtics at New York Knicks, 7:30pm, TNT

Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix Suns, 10pm, TNT

Friday, January 7

Milwaukee Bucks at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30pm, ESPN

Atlanta Hawks at Los Angeles Lakers, 10pm, ESPN

Saturday, January 8

New York Knicks at Boston Celtics, 7:30pm, NBA TV

Sunday, January 9

Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets, 7pm, NBA TV

Monday, January 10

Milwaukee Bucks at Charlotte Hornets, 7pm, NBA TV

Tuesday, January 11

Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies, 8pm, NBA TV

Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30pm, NBA TV

Wednesday, January 12

Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks, 7:30pm, ESPN

Brooklyn Nets at Chicago Bulls, 10pm, ESPN

Thursday, January 13

Golden State Warriors at Milwaukee Bucks, 7:30pm, TNT

Portland Trail Blazers at Denver Nuggets, 10pm, TNT

Friday, January 14

Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30pm, ESPN

Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies, 10pm, ESPN

Saturday, January 15

Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets, 9pm, NBA TV

Monday, January 17

Chicago Bulls at Memphis Grizzlies, 3:30pm, TNT

Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks, 6pm, TNT

Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30pm, NBA TV

Tuesday, January 18

Minnesota Timberwolves at New York Knicks, 7:30pm, NBA TV

Detroit Pistons at Golden State Warriors, 10pm, NBA TV

Wednesday, January 19

Charlotte Hornets at Boston Celtics, 7:30pm, ESPN

Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets, 10pm, ESPN

Thursday, January 20

New Orleans Pelicans at New York Knicks, 7:30pm, TNT

Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks, 10pm, TNT

Friday, January 21

Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards, 8pm, ESPN

Saturday, January 22

Oklahoma City Thunder at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8pm, NBA TV

Sunday, January 23

Los Angeles Lakers at Miami Heat, 6pm, NBA TV

Utah Jazz at Golden State Warriors, 8:30pm, NBA TV

Monday, January 24

Utah Jazz at Phoenix Suns, 9pm, NBA TV

Tuesday, January 25

Los Angeles Lakers at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30pm, TNT

Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors, 10pm, TNT

Wednesday, January 26

Memphis Grizzlies at San Antonio Spurs, 7:30pm, ESPN

Phoenix Suns at Utah Jazz, 10pm, ESPN

Thursday, January 27

Los Angeles Lakers at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30pm, TNT

Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors, 10pm, TNT

Friday, January 28

Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30pm, ESPN

New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks, 10pm, ESPN

Saturday, January 29

Brooklyn Nets at Golden State Warriors, 8:30pm, ABC

Monday, January 31

Miami Heat at Boston Celtics, 7:30pm, NBA TV

Tuesday, February 1

Washington Wizards at Milwaukee Bucks, 7:30pm, TNT

Brooklyn Nets at Phoenix Suns, 10pm, TNT

Wednesday, February 2

Memphis Grizzlies at New York Knicks, 7:30pm, ESPN

Denver Nuggets at Utah Jazz, 10pm, ESPN

Thursday, February 3

Miami Heat at Toronto Raptors, 7:30pm, TNT

Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers, 10pm, TNT

Friday, February 4

Atlanta Hawks at Toronto Raptors, 7:30pm, NBA TV

New Orleans Pelicans at Denver Nuggets, 10pm, ESPN

Saturday, February 5

New York Knicks at Los Angeles Lakers, 8:30pm, ABC

Sunday, February 6

Atlanta Hawks at Dallas Mavericks, 6pm, ESPN

Milwaukee Bucks at Los Angeles Clippers, 9pm, NBA TV

Monday, February 7

Phoenix Suns at Chicago Bulls, 8pm, NBA TV

Tuesday, February 8

Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30pm, TNT

Milwaukee Bucks at Los Angeles Lakers, 10pm, TNT

Wednesday, February 9

Chicago Bulls at Charlotte Hornets, 7:30pm, ESPN

Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz, 10pm, ESPN

Thursday, February 10

Miami Heat at New Orleans Pelicans, 7:30pm, TNT

Milwaukee Bucks at Phoenix Suns, 10pm, TNT

Friday, February 11

Denver Nuggets at Boston Celtics, 7:30pm, NBA TV

Saturday, February 12

Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors, 8:30pm, ABC

Sunday, February 13

Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics, 2pm, ABC

Monday, February 14

Portland Trail Blazers at Milwaukee Bucks, 8pm, NBA TV

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30pm, NBA TV

Tuesday, February 15

Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30pm, TNT

Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix Suns, 10pm, TNT

Wednesday, February 16

Brooklyn Nets at New York Knicks, 7:30pm, ESPN

Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers, 10pm, ESPN

Thursday, February 17

Philadelphia 76ers at Milwaukee Bucks, 8:30pm, TNT

Sunday, February 20

2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, 8pm, TNT

Thursday, February 24

Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30pm, TNT

Golden State Warriors at Portland Trail Blazers, 10pm, TNT

Friday, February 25

Miami Heat at New York Knicks, 7:30pm, ESPN

Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers, 10pm, ESPN

Saturday, February 26

Brooklyn Nets at Milwaukee Bucks, 8:30pm, ABC

Sunday, February 27

Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks, 1pm, ABC

Utah Jazz at Phoenix Suns, 3:30pm, ABC

Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors, 7:30pm, ESPN

New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Lakers, 10pm, ESPN

Monday, February 28

Charlotte Hornets at Milwaukee Bucks, 8pm, NBA TV

Tuesday, March 1

Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics, 7:30pm, TNT

Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers, 10pm, TNT

Wednesday, March 2

New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30pm, ESPN

Portland Trail Blazers at Phoenix Suns, 10pm, ESPN

Thursday, March 3

Miami Heat at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30pm, TNT

Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers, 10pm, TNT

Friday, March 4

Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls, 7:30pm, ESPN

New York Knicks at Phoenix Suns, 10pm, ESPN

Saturday, March 5

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers, 8:30pm, ABC

Sunday, March 6

Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics, 1pm, ABC

Phoenix Suns at Milwaukee Bucks, 3:30pm, ABC

New York Knicks at Los Angeles Clippers, 7:30pm, ESPN

New Orleans Pelicans at Denver Nuggets, 10pm, ESPN

Monday, March 7

Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30pm, NBA TV

Tuesday, March 8

New Orleans Pelicans at Memphis Grizzlies, 7:30pm, TNT

Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors, 10pm, TNT

Wednesday, March 9

Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks, 7:30pm, ESPN

Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz, 10pm, ESPN

Thursday, March 10

Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30pm, TNT

Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets, 10pm, TNT

Friday, March 11

Minnesota Timberwolves at Orlando Magic, 7pm, NBA TV

Washington Wizards at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30pm, NBA TV

Saturday, March 12

Milwaukee Bucks at Golden State Warriors, 8:30pm, ABC

Sunday, March 13

New York Knicks at Brooklyn Nets, 1pm, ABC

Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics, 3:30pm, ABC

Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns, 8pm, ESPN

Monday, March 14

Denver Nuggets at Philadelphia 76ers, 8pm, ESPN

Milwaukee Bucks at Utah Jazz, 10:30pm, ESPN

Tuesday, March 15

Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans, 8pm, NBA TV

Wednesday, March 16

Dallas Mavericks at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30pm, ESPN

Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors, 10pm, ESPN

Thursday, March 17

Detroit Pistons at Orlando Magic, 7pm, NBA TV

Friday, March 18

Portland Trail Blazers at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30pm, NBA TV

Chicago Bulls at Phoenix Suns, 10pm, NBA TV

Saturday, March 19

Dallas Mavericks at Charlotte Hornets, 7pm, NBA TV

Sunday, March 20

Oklahoma City Thunder at Orlando Magic, 6pm, NBA TV

San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors, 8:30pm, NBA TV

Monday, March 21

Utah Jazz at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30pm, NBA TV

Tuesday, March 22

Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks, 7:30pm, TNT

Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets, 10pm, TNT

Wednesday, March 23

Brooklyn Nets at Memphis Grizzlies, 7:30pm, ESPN

Philadelphia 76ers at Los Angeles Lakers, 10pm, ESPN

Thursday, March 24

Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets, 9pm, NBA TV

Friday, March 25

Golden State Warriors at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30pm, NBA TV

Philadelphia 76ers at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30pm, NBA TV

Saturday, March 26

Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat, 8pm, NBA TV

Sunday, March 27

Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks, 7:30pm, NBA TV

Monday, March 28

Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies, 8pm, NBA TV

Tuesday, March 29

Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks, 7:30pm, TNT

Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Clippers, 10pm, TNT

Wednesday, March 30

Miami Heat at Boston Celtics, 7:30pm, ESPN

Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors, 10pm, ESPN

Thursday, March 31

Milwaukee Bucks at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30pm, TNT

Los Angeles Lakers at Utah Jazz, 10pm, TNT

Friday, April 1

Los Angeles Clippers at Milwaukee Bucks, 8pm, NBA TV

New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30pm, NBA TV

Sunday, April 3

Dallas Mavericks at Milwaukee Bucks, 1pm, ABC

Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers, 3:30pm, ABC

Miami Heat at Toronto Raptors, 7pm, NBA TV

New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Clippers, 9:30pm, NBA TV

Tuesday, April 5

Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls, 8pm, NBA TV

Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns, 10:30pm, NBA TV

Wednesday, April 6

Brooklyn Nets at New York Knicks, 7:30pm, ESPN

Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Clippers, 10pm, ESPN

Thursday, April 7

Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, 7:30pm, TNT

Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors, 10pm, TNT

Friday, April 8

New York Knicks at Washington Wizards, 7pm, NBA TV

Phoenix Suns at Utah Jazz, 9:30pm, NBA TV

Saturday, April 9

Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs, TBD, NBA TV

Sunday, April 10

TBD, 1pm, ESPN

TBD, 3:30pm, ESPN

TBD, 7:30pm, TNT

TBD, 10pm, TNT

Story by Fernando Acevedo