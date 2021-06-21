Fuente, Hilgart add Jaylan Reid to Virginia Tech football strength and conditioning staff

Virginia Tech football coach Justin Fuente announced Monday that he and associate athletics director for strength and conditioning Ben Hilgart have added Jaylan Reid to the football strength and conditioning staff as an assistant director.

Reid comes to Blacksburg after spending the past season as a graduate assistant at Georgia State. Prior to his time in Atlanta, Reid was a strength and conditioning intern at Furman, his alma mater.

A two-time team captain, Reid was a four-year starter as a nose tackle for the Paladins. A two-time All-Southern Conference performer, he helped lead the squad to the 2018 conference title. He also earned the Iron Paladin Award, presented to the male student-athlete most dedicated to strength and conditioning in 2018-19.

In addition, Reid earned All-Southern Conference honors three times in track and field, winning the league’s 2017 shot put title. A certified strength and conditioning specialist, Reid graduated from Furman with a degree in business administration.

Reid replaces Marc Lewis, who departed Tech to serve as an assistant professor of exercise physiology at Valdosta State.