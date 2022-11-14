FTX Token Price Prediction – Can FTT Recover, Or Should You Buy These New Cryptos?

Through analysis and projections of future price closing values over a certain amount of time, we have come up with an estimate for the price of the FTX Token.

Now, look at the price analysis and prognosis for FTT; it may plummet, and it would be more prudent to invest in more viable tokens like Dash 2 Trade (D2T), IMPT, and Calvaria (RIA) for profits.

FTX Token (FTT)

The FTX Token (FTT), the native token of the FTX crypto exchange, one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, has recently been thrust into the spotlight due to the crises that befell the crypto exchange.

Let’s look at some of the FTX Token price predictions that were being made at the time this article was written, as well as other trading options like D2T, IMPT, and RIA.

FTX Token Price Prediction

FTX Historical Performance

Change 7 days 1 month 3 months FTT/BTC -28.97% -26.87% -29.10% FTT/USD -32.14% -25.87% -39.03% FTT/ETH -27.08% -34.22% -30.60%

Consistent with the same positive trend as the previous year, it is anticipated that FTX Token (FTT) will continue its ascent into the following year, 2022, provided sufficient volume and supply.

However, we can see from the table above that the token has been declining continuously recently. The decline has been complicated by the recent collapse of the FTX exchange, as this has led to a sharp fall in the price of the token. So, if you had investments in FTX or planning to invest in it, it’ll be wise to think of alternative projects.

The Top 3 Cryptocurrency Alternatives to FTT

Both technical and fundamental factors point to more FTX Token market weakness in the coming months. As opening interest has increased, FTT’s financing rate has decreased to -36% annually. A lot of new shorts have been introduced.

From a technical standpoint, the crescent-shaped price trend of FTT, followed by a less dramatic upward retracement, constitutes an inverse-cup-and-handle pattern on the daily chart.

Below are the top new cryptos you should buy now instead of the collapsing FTT:

1. Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

Dash 2 Trade is at the top of the list. According to the developers, their product will function much like a Bloomberg Terminal but for digital currency. Due diligence and research in a volatile crypto market may be complex, so it’s encouraging to see professional-grade tools and data made available to everyone investors. Dash 2 Trade is doing just that.

The initiative originated in the Learn 2 Trade group, comprised of over 70,000 stock, FX, and cryptocurrency traders. Traders developed the trading community and its central dashboard for traders. The system’s unique rating system removes the guesswork from evaluating presale tokens, in addition to backtesting, auto-trading, social sentiment research, and social trading.

It was recently reported that the Dash 2 trade would be listed on the LBank centralized exchange after the presale concludes. It is a huge vote of confidence in the project’s team of traders, quants, and developers.

The current price of a D2T token is $0.0513. However, the presale is divided into 10 stages with increasing pricing, so investors should act quickly to get the lowest costs. So far, $5.7 million has been raised via the presale, which is already in its third round.

2. IMPT

IMPT.io has designed an affiliate shopping scheme through which environmentally conscious shoppers may purchase from participating stores and have a percentage of their purchases donated to environmental initiatives.

Additionally, the initiative has created a market for retiring carbon credits by “burning” the tokenized form of the credits on the blockchain. They may be invested or exchanged like any other currency. In exchange for their willingness to burn, participants in the NFT program are given a unique piece of art.

If bitcoin mining’s energy consumption turns you off, consider diversifying your crypto holdings with IMPT, which offers the same potential for massive earnings while contributing to the battle against global warming.

Amazon, Macy’s, River Island, Microsoft, Bloomingdale’s, Samsung, and many more are all part of its shopping network. Interest in the project has been high that a listing agreement has been signed with the Kucoin exchange for the coin after it ends its presale.

Up to this point, $12.5 million has been raised during the IMPT presale, and one token costs $0.023.

3. Calvaria (RIA)

While similar games exist, Calvaria takes a somewhat different approach to the play-to-win genre of epic fantasy combat card games.

First, it’s not required to link a cryptocurrency wallet to play, the characters are 3D, and there’s a narrative mode.

With a mobile app and free-to-play mechanisms, even people unfamiliar with crypto games can get in without effort, which will help it gain popularity.

It makes sense to acquire some early exposure to Calvaria since we believe it has the potential to be the most popular crypto game of 2023.

The RIA token for this initiative is selling like hotcakes and has already raised $1.6 million. Currently, one RIA token costs $0.025, the presale is in its fourth of ten rounds, and the goal is to raise $9,750,000.

Conclusion

It would be best if you put your money into one of these three cryptocurrencies rather than FTT. If you’re considering putting money into cryptocurrencies, be sure you’ve done your research first.

The most highly recommended cryptocurrency on this list is Dash 2 Trade (D2T), followed by IMPT and Calvaria (RIA). We highly recommend these as good ways to get started with cryptocurrency.