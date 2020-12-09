Front porch thefts in Albemarle County lead to charges against Fluvanna woman

Published Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, 4:03 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A Fluvanna County woman faces multiple charges related to a series of package thefts in Albemarle County.

Cindy Kay Marshall, 53, is reportedly responsible for several thefts throughout Albemarle County and surrounding jurisdictions.

Albemarle County Police began its investigation into thefts under its purview on Nov. 27 after a resident on the 400 block of Carrsbrook Drive observed a person taking packages from their front porch.

The resident reported the larceny to the Albemarle County Police Department and a subsequent investigation led investigators to at least five other connected occurrences in our County.

Marshall was charged on Tuesday with four counts of grand larceny in connection to those larcenies.

If you have been a victim of a larceny, whether you’ve reported yet or not, contact Detective Jordan Weethee at 434-296-5807.

Detective Weethee will assist in taking an initial incident report, confirm if we have recovered your property, and coordinate the return of any recovered property.

Related

Comments