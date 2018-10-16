Friends of the Staunton Library Book Sale runs through Oct. 21

The Friends of the Staunton Library kicked off its biannual book sale today at the Staunton Public Library.

The nonprofit hosts large book sales twice a year—in the spring and fall—on the second floor of the library, and ongoing sales from book carts near circulation desks. Book sales are significant fundraisers for the library, and donated materials and volunteer help are welcomed and appreciated for the sales.

Book Sale Dates & Times

Members of the Friends of the Library can shop early from 6 to 8:30 p.m. tonight. Anyone can become a member for as little as $10, and join tonight to be admitted to the Members’ Preview for the best selection. Most items are priced between 25 cents and $2.

The remainder of the sale will occur sale will occur as follows:

9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 17

9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 18

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 19

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 20. Bargain Bag Day: Fill a bag for $3.

1 to 4:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 21. Bargain Bag Day: Fill a bag for $1.

Free Books for Students, Teachers & Non-Profit Organizations

On Saturday, Oct. 20 and Sunday, Oct. 21 teachers, students and non-profit organizations are invited to come by the sale and get books for free from 1 to 4:30 p.m.

About the Friends of the Library

The Friends of the Staunton Library is a non-profit organization that provides volunteer support and raises funds that enhance the programming, technology and collections of the Staunton Public Library.

