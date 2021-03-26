Friendly City Food Co-op announces grand expansion celebration

Friendly City Food Co-op will be 10 years old this year. The Co-op will celebrate the milestone in a grand way with a weeklong celebration of its newly completed store expansion.

For nine months, the co-op has been under construction to add over 2,000 square feet of space to the store.

“We are so excited to offer even more fresh, local and organic produce; more meat and seafood; an expanded deli/kitchen area which will create even more of the delicious handmade foods you love, and even a new bright and spacious café seating area to enjoy them in,” General Manager Steve Cooke said.

During the week of April 25-May 1, there will be giveaways, free samples, social media and in-store contests with prizes, outdoor kids’ activities (masks and social distancing required), a special after-hours store tour for owner-lenders, as well as more fun, pop-up happenings during the week.

New products created especially for the Co-op’s celebration are made by local producers including Shirley’s Popcorn, Chestnut Ridge Coffee Roasters, Farmstead Ferments, Autumn Olive Farms, and Shenandoah Spice Company.

There will be a video tour of the store posted on the co-op’s website and social media outlets for those who are unable to visit at this time.

“The one thing that has not changed is the welcoming atmosphere of the co-op. We’ll continue to provide the friendly customer service we’re known for,” Brand Manager Lindsay Denny said.

