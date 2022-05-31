Friendly City Food Co-op announces café exhibition opening on June 11

Friendly City Food Co-op is opening its café on Wednesday. The final stage of the recent expansion, the café is a friendly and sunny spot to sit and enjoy a coffee, sandwich, or meal from the deli hot bar/salad bar.

The café showcases a photographic history exhibit, for which there will be an opening celebration.

“We are very excited about this exhibit and want to invite the community to attend the opening and celebrate with us,” General Manager Steve Cooke said.

The opening of the co-op’s first café exhibit– What Has Gone Before…1850-Present – is set for Saturday, June 11, 6-8 p.m.

This very special photographic timeline explores the area where the co-op now sits, as it looked back in 1850, and how it has changed over the years. Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project kindly donated their time and resources in the creation of this exhibit.

Robin Lyttle and Monica Robinson of SVBHP will be here, sharing their insight on the creation of this exhibit and its importance in the community. There will be an informal talk at 6:30 and at 7:30 pm. Questions are welcomed.

Brand Manager, Lindsay Denny, had this to say: “It is our hope that people in the community will gain some insight about this area, and the significance it had before the co-op was here.”

Drinks, including samples of cider, wine, and beer, as well as non-alcoholic options, will be offered along with some snacks and treats.

Find out more at friendlycity.coop/event/co-op-cafe-exhibit-opening-what-has-gone-before-1850-present/

