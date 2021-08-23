Fresh office renovation ideas that you can’t afford to miss

Published Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, 8:55 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

“How do I want my clients and employees to remember my office space?”

Once you’re done renovating your office, the answer to the above question can be, “Amazing!”

Taking a fresh, new look at your office space is an excellent way to spark creativity and energize your team. It can enhance both relationships and employee productivity.

Many companies overlook that improving your office space can lead to a big return on investment (ROI). This includes greater productivity, employee retention, and even higher client satisfaction.

You can be looking for ways to make your employees feel more comfortable or if you’re trying to rebrand your office space altogether. The point is, office renovation doesn’t need to be an overwhelming affair.

So, how do you get started, and what bases should you cover? We’ve shared useful office renovation tips in this article.

Have a look.

Focus on natural lighting

It’s not easy to work in an office with no windows. It is dark, dreary, and uninspiring. Let’s not make you go crazy and install more fluorescents. It’s better to invest in skylights and windows.

A little sunshine can make a big difference in an office. It brightens up any dark corners and improves employee moods.

Although skylights are more expensive than generics, they can save you money on your electricity bill when used strategically. What’s more – you’ll also get amazing views!

Invest in plants

To modernize your space, adding plants is an exciting and affordable way to breathe life into tired office spaces.

Being biophilic, humans naturally desire to connect with nature and other forms of organic life. On average, desk workers spend 41 hours a week in the office.

So, adding a breath of fresh air with various plants can be a cost-effective way to spruce up your office space.

Maximize your space

You don’t always need a large space to achieve a mesmerizing office look. With a little creativity, even a small space can be transformed into something spacious and open that is easy to navigate.

As a business owner, you should focus on an environment that promotes health and well-being for employees. However, you will need to use creative optimization techniques to make sure your office is a good fit for your business.

Small-scale office renovations can reduce clutter and make it easier to manage your space.

A fresh coat of paint

When it comes to updating an office, a few coats of paint can make a big difference. Like your home, fresh paint can transform your office space to make it appear larger, brighter, and cleaner. It is cost-effective, simple to do, and it works great.

You can consider having white walls. They are crisp and clean and make small spaces seem larger and more spacious.

However, if white is not for you, you can choose a different colorway that matches your company branding. But make sure that newly painted walls that are too close to your space can make it seem smaller and more oppressive, especially if it’s a small building.

Renovate the flooring

Have a good look at your office floor. Ask yourself how it reflects your company.

Is your carpet all about coffee stains from employees in the past? Do you remember the original floor color? Are your office chairs destroying the floorboards’ varnish? Do they look like they are plotting to fall through to the accounting offices below?

All these answers will give you an idea of the amount of work your office floor requires.

The good news? You don’t have to remove the old. Your floors can be revived with a little care and attention. It doesn’t matter if you shampoo the carpets or polish the floorboards.

This is an inexpensive way to bring new life to a space that’s been neglected.

Replace the old furniture

Your office will look its best when you incorporate the right furniture, workstations, and accessories. This is because the furniture you select will affect the flow of your business operations. Office furniture should be functional, attractive, and dynamic.

The perfect office layout must meet the changing needs of employees and the business’s ever-changing demands. This involves old furniture removal and placing the new ones in the right places.

Final word

Your commercial space is a place where you make money. But it’s the people who make it an office, and most of them will have to spend more than 8 hours a day there.

So, make sure you follow the above-stated office renovation tips to get the eye of your employees and clients.