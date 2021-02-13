Freezing rain making driving treacherous in Shenandoah Valley

Freezing rain is falling in the Shenandoah Valley and expected to continue into at least mid-day Saturday.

Pavement temperatures are just below the freezing mark, causing roadways to ice over. VDOT crews are deployed treating roads, but driving should be delayed if possible until temperatures rise.

The www.511Virginia.org site can show road surface temperatures. On the web version on the main page, look to the left blue bar. Click on the Weather drop-down box. Towards the bottom menu click on Pavement Temperatures. This feature shows real-time pavement readings from roadway sensors.

Using the 511 App look for the map layers option and choose weather sensors and tap on Pavement Temperature.

Motorists should expect rapidly changing driving conditions as roadway temperatures fluctuate. Travelers are asked to monitor local forecasts and avoid driving in icy conditions.

For winter weather road conditions go to www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box individual counties can be chosen to view.

On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).

The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

