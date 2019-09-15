Free webinars mark National Farm Safety and Health Week

Published Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019, 9:10 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Sept. 15-21 is National Farm Safety and Health Week, and to mark the event AgriSafe Network will host a series of free educational webinars.

AgriSafe’s mission is to support health and safety professionals who provide preventive services to farm families.

From working with heavy farm equipment to dealing with stress on the job, farmers and agricultural workers face a variety of health and safety issues daily. Learning best practices on how to help mitigate, manage and overcome health and safety issues can go a long way toward improving farmers’ overall well-being and working environment.

One of the webinar topics is rural mental health and the role rural healthcare providers and safety professionals play in supporting farmers who experience stress and mental health challenges. Other topics are equipment hazards; ergonomic safety for women working on farms; opioid use alongside safety-sensitive work; ways to prevent farming and agriculture injuries; and youth safety.

Visit the AgriSafe Network website at learning.agrisafe.org for more information.